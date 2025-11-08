Northern leaders held a major security summit in Kebbi following Trump’s invasion threats

Kebbi state - A high-level security summit aimed at finding lasting solutions to the rising insecurity in northern Nigeria is scheduled to take place in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital, on Monday, November 10.

This meeting is, however, coming on the heels of recent invasion threats by US President Donald Trump over alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria.

In light of the above, northern leaders will be holding a summit, which will be chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, alongside Lt. General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd), former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Minister of Interior, will bring together northern governors, traditional rulers, security experts, and other critical stakeholders.

According to organisers, the meeting is expected to serve as a platform for unity and proactive dialogue in light of escalating regional and national threats.

Forum says summit will chart a new security roadmap

The Chairman of the Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum (ABMPF), Alhaji Yelwa, said the summit would chart a new course towards addressing the deteriorating security landscape across northern Nigeria.

“As insecurity continues to threaten peace, development, and stability across Nigeria, particularly in the northern region, our forum, in collaboration with the Kebbi State Government, has concluded plans to host the 2025 Broadcast Media Security Summit,” Yelwa said.

He explained that the gathering was “conceived as a strategic intervention aimed at addressing the escalating security challenges confronting Northern Nigeria.”

“The summit seeks to provide a robust platform for dialogue, collaboration, and collective action among stakeholders committed to restoring peace and strengthening national cohesion,” he added.

Stakeholders express deep concern over impact of insecurity

Yelwa further noted that there was deep concern over the devastating impact of insecurity on lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure across the North, adding that previous interventions had yielded only minimal and unsustainable outcomes.

“The 2025 summit will bring together broadcasters, policymakers, security professionals, and development partners to develop practical communication strategies capable of enhancing public trust, countering violent extremism, and supporting ongoing national security reforms,” he said.

Insecurity summit to strengthen collaboration

Organisers said the summit would also highlight the critical role of media and communication in shaping public perception and building confidence in security operations.

Expected attendees include state governors, military chiefs, civil society groups, traditional leaders, and representatives from development agencies.

The discussions are anticipated to lead to concrete recommendations and collaborative frameworks that could redefine northern Nigeria’s approach to tackling insecurity.

