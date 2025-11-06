Mob lynches Chief Imam in Kwara over accusations of witchcraft and alleged involvement in a man’s death

Police confirm arrest of four suspects, say investigation is ongoing to apprehend others involved in the attack

Kwara Commissioner of Police warns residents against jungle justice, describing the act as a “brutal homicide”

A tragic incident has rocked Sokupkpan community in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State after an angry mob lynched the Chief Imam, Mallam Abdullahi Audu, over allegations of witchcraft.

The cleric was accused of being spiritually responsible for the death of a young man, Ibrahim Gana, who had been ill for some time before his passing.

Late Chief Imam Mallam Abdullahi Audu is buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

Source: Original

Witnesses said the attack, which occurred on Wednesday, threw the entire community into panic as residents watched in shock.

The incident reportedly began after Gana’s relatives accused the Imam of causing the deceased’s sickness through spiritual means.

Cleric attacked over witchcraft allegation

Sources within the community said the late Gana, before his death, had complained that the Chief Imam was tormenting him in his dreams and blamed him for his worsening health.

Following his death, his relatives, identified as Mohammed Shaba, Mamudu Gana, and Ndakpotun Issa, allegedly gathered a group of youths and went to confront the cleric.

Despite appeals from community elders, the situation quickly escalated into violence. The mob descended on the Imam, beating him severely until he died.

Residents said the attackers refused all pleas to stop and insisted that the cleric had used dark powers to harm Gana.

A witness said the chaos left the community in disarray, with many residents fleeing in fear of further attacks.

Police officers from Tsaragi Division secured the Sokupkpan community after the attack. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Facebook

Police arrest four, warn against jungle justice

Officers from the Tsaragi Police Division later arrived at the scene and arrested several suspects believed to have participated in the lynching.

The Kwara state Police Command spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident on Thursday and described it as a case of “brutal homicide.”

She said preliminary investigations revealed that following the death of 25-year-old Gana on November 4, his relatives accused the Chief Imam of causing his death and mobilised others to attack him.

“Four suspects have been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend others involved,” she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, condemned the mob action and cautioned residents against taking the law into their own hands.

“Such behaviour remains a criminal offence punishable under the law. The public should report any suspicion of crime to the nearest police station rather than resorting to violence. Investigations are ongoing to ensure that all perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice,” she stated.

The remains of the slain Chief Imam have since been buried in Sokupkpan according to Islamic rites, while security personnel have been deployed to restore calm in the area.

Bandits abduct seven residents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a fresh attack in the northern part of Kwara State, bandits abducted several residents of the state despite the recent arrest of a dreaded terrorist leader, Mahmud Mohammed Usman.

Suspected bandits killed a prominent community member in Lade, Patigi LGA, and abducted others in another major community in the state.

Residents are fleeing their homes due to repeated bandit attacks, while community leaders express fear and anger over the continued insecurity.

Source: Legit.ng