Delta Police arrest three suspected kidnappers and recover over N4 million ransom traced through a suspect’s bank account in Anambra state

Swift police operation rescues abducted woman unhurt after a fierce gun battle with kidnappers in Obinomba community

Commissioner of Police Abaniwonda Olufemi reports 77 arrests, recovery of 13 firearms, and five rescued victims in October alone

The Delta state Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in its fight against kidnapping with the arrest of three suspected kidnappers and the recovery of over four million naira ransom collected from their victim.

Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, disclosed this during a press briefing at the command headquarters in Asaba while presenting the October operational report.

He confirmed that the suspects, identified as 60-year-old Ndianefo Cypre, 49-year-old Onwe Sunday, and Uzoma Ifeanyi Chukwu, were arrested in different parts of Anambra state after an intensive manhunt.

Police trail suspects through bank account

According to Olufemi, the arrest followed a distress call on October 3, 2025, reporting the abduction of two individuals at Oduke, Asaba. Acting on the directive of the Commissioner, operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad began investigations and traced the ransom transaction to Cypre’s bank account.

He was arrested at Isieke village in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Onwe Sunday at Ihiala, where police recovered N1.5 million from him, believed to be part of the ransom.

Based on their confessions, operatives also apprehended Uzoma Ifeanyi Chukwu in Nnewi and recovered an additional N2.6 million. All three suspects are in custody, while investigations continue.

Victim rescued, gunman killed in shootout

In another operation, the command responded to a distress report on November 1, 2025, following the abduction of a woman at Obinomba community. Armed men had intercepted her and her brother, who was conveying her on a motorcycle, before taking her into the bush.

The Divisional Police Officer of Obiaruku led a combined team of operatives and local vigilantes into the forest the following day. Upon sighting the police, the kidnappers opened fire.

The team returned fire, leading to a gun battle in which one suspect was fatally wounded. The victim was rescued unharmed, and officers recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and twelve rounds of live ammunition.

The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital but was confirmed dead by medical personnel. The rescued victim has since reunited with her family.

Olufemi reported that in the last month alone, the command arrested 77 suspects, recovered 13 firearms, 591 rounds of ammunition and cartridges, three stolen vehicles, and successfully rescued five kidnapped victims.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency contact numbers.

Bandits kill over 35 in Zamfara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported at least 35 abductees were killed by kidnappers in Nigeria’s northern Zamfara State, despite families having paid substantial ransom sums for their release, a local government official told the BBC.

The mass abduction occurred in March when 56 individuals were seized from Banga village, located in the Kauran Namoda Local Government Area.

The attackers, described as armed criminal gangs commonly referred to as bandits, demanded a ransom of one million naira (approximately $655 or £485) per person, according to Nigerian media reports.

