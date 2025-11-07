CDCFIB warned applicants against fake recruitment lists circulating online

The Board denied authorising anyone to publish or share shortlisted candidates

Mrs Okeh Juliet urged applicants to follow only CDCFIB’s verified channels

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has cautioned applicants against falling victim to fake recruitment information circulating online, stressing that it has not authorised any individual or group to publish or distribute the list of shortlisted candidates for its ongoing recruitment exercise.

Board denies authorising publication of shortlist

In a disclaimer issued via X, on Thursday, November 7, the Board warned the general public to disregard any unauthorised list of shortlisted candidates purportedly released by the CDCFIB.

“The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board wishes to inform the general public that it has not authorised or contracted any individual or organisation to publish or circulate any list of shortlisted candidates for our ongoing recruitment exercise,” the statement read.

Official communication channels reaffirmed

The CDCFIB emphasised that all verified information regarding its recruitment process would only be available through its official communication platforms.

“The official communication channels for CDCFIB are: www.cdcfib.gov.ng, info@cdcfib.gov.ng, @CDCFIB on X (formerly Twitter), and CDCfIBNg on Facebook and Instagram,” the statement added.

Applicants urged to beware of fake news

The Head of Press and Public Relations for the Board, Mrs Okeh Juliet, who signed the notice on behalf of the Secretary to the Board, advised applicants to rely solely on official announcements.

“The public is hereby advised to disregard any information or publication not sourced from the Board's official channels listed above, as it would not be responsible for any consequences arising from reliance on unauthorised channels,” Mrs Juliet warned.

She further appealed to applicants to remain patient and vigilant as the recruitment exercise process continues, assuring that “the Board is committed to fairness, transparency, and due process.”

The development was contained in a statement signed by the secretary to the board, Major General A. M. Jibril (Rtd), and was released on Tuesday, November 4.

CDCFIB speaks on how online exam will be

CDCFIB has announced that all shortlisted candidates will now sit their examinations online.

The board also warned that its recruitment portal will shut down on Friday, November 7, 2025, urging applicants who have yet to confirm their status to do so immediately.

Online tests to run for one week

According to the statement, the online examination will run for one week. “Shortlisted applicants will take part in an online test, commencing Wednesday, 12th November 2025 and concluding on Wednesday, 19th November 2025,” the Board explained.

Applicants have been instructed to log on to recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng to confirm their shortlisting status and view their exam schedule.

