The Nigerian Army opened its portal for Short Service Combatant Course 49 and urged eligible Nigerians to apply and serve the nation with honour

The Army confirmed the application was free and encouraged applicants to follow official steps and submit required documents through the authorised portal

Authorities stated that qualified candidates aged 23 to 27 with valid tertiary credentials would be recruited to serve in combat and support roles after training

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has officially opened its online recruitment portal for the Short Service Combatant Course (SSC) 49, calling on eligible Nigerians to apply and “serve the nation with honour”.

The application window opened on Thursday, October 9, and will close on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

The Army confirmed that the process is free of charge and urged applicants to carefully follow the official steps provided.

Army urges patriotism and qualified applicants

In a statement shared via its official X, the Nigerian Army said the programme offers young Nigerians a chance to contribute to national defence and internal security.

“This is an opportunity to serve your fatherland with honour and pride. Interested Nigerians are encouraged to follow the steps on the portal, submit their details, and take that bold step," the announcement read.

The Army added that both civilians and serving personnel may apply, provided they meet the requirements.

Eligibility and selection criteria

To qualify, applicants must:

Be Nigerian citizens

Be male or female aged between 23 and 27 years by 9 January 2026

Be physically, mentally and medically fit to Nigerian Army standards

Hold recognised tertiary qualifications obtained from 2017 to date

Successful candidates will serve in combat and combat-support roles after training and commissioning.

Short Service: Application process explained

The Army called for applicants to use only its official platforms to avoid fraud.

“Applicants are to sign up and upload their passport photograph, academic certificates, birth certificate or declaration of age, NIN, BVN and certificate of state of origin, among others.

“All applications must be completed online, and applicants are to print the generated photocard after submission," the statement noted.

Applicants are required to register through the official recruitment portal at: www.nigerianarmy.gov.ng

For more information, the Army provided contact numbers for enquiries, active between 08:00 and 18:00 daily.

Army reassures of transparency

The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to a fair process.

“The application is free. Applicants are warned to avoid scammers and apply only through the authorised portal,” the notice stressed.

