Concerned FUOYE staff urged the Education Minister to halt the VC selection process over transparency fears

Staff accused university leadership of rushing the exercise to install a preferred candidate and questioned the shortlisting process

The group demanded a credible and merit-based recruitment while FUOYE authorities had yet to respond to the allegations

Fresh controversies have erupted at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) as a group of concerned staff members has urged the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, to suspend the ongoing Vice-Chancellor selection process.

The group alleges a rush to conclude the exercise despite mounting public concerns over transparency, accusing the university's leadership of attempting to impose a preferred candidate.

“We are calling on the Honourable Minister to intervene immediately and ensure a credible and transparent process.

“The manner in which this exercise is being rushed raises serious doubts about fairness and integrity," a spokesperson for the group said.

Allegations of pre-selected candidate

A statement cited by Legit.ng, on Tuesday, November 5, noted that the aggrieved staff claim that the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Fasina, and the Chairman of the Governing Council, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, are working to install a favoured candidate.

According to them, Professor Joshua Ogunwole has been “ secretly anointed” as the choice to succeed Professor Fasina.

“Seventy-eight people applied, yet they claimed only 10 were shortlisted,” the anonymous member reveal. These guys are working tremendously to seal their plan in appointing their stooge as VC," the statement said.

It continued:

“They have selected 10 candidates for the interview and sealed a plan to announce him tomorrow. How can you interview 10 candidates in a day and announce a winner immediately? What criteria did they use to shortlist them? Where is the transparency?”

Concerns over process transparency

The group insists the selection process appears to be more of a political manoeuvre than a merit-driven recruitment, likening it to a “game of who outsmarts who”.

“It is looking like a political game being played by Maradonas in FUOYE. This is not what a federal university should look like," the staff member added.

Call for credible recruitment

The group is urging the Federal Ministry of Education to investigate the process and ensure due process is followed.

“FUOYE deserves a Vice-Chancellor chosen through integrity and merit, not political calculations.

“We need a transparent and credible recruitment exercise that will strengthen the university, not weaken it," the statement read.

As of the time of filing this report, FUOYE authorities have not issued an official response to the allegations.

