Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, announced that it has dismissed 115 personnel "over a period".

According to the Nigerian secret police in a statement shared on its verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page, the dismissals are part of the ongoing reforms in the agency.

DSS announces sack of 115 personnel. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

The DSS' statement reads:

"In addition to earlier disclaimers on the duo of Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, the Service finds it necessary to warn citizens of the fraudulent activities of some of these persons still posing as DSS personnel. Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealing with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service."

It added:

"For the sake of clarity, the identities of the dismissed personnel have been published on the website of the Service (http://dss.gov.ng). For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515, or via email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng."

The pictures of the dismissed employees can be viewed below:

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng