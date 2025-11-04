Breaking: Major Reshuffle as DSS Fires 115 Personnel, Photos Surface
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria.
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, announced that it has dismissed 115 personnel "over a period".
According to the Nigerian secret police in a statement shared on its verified X (formerly known as Twitter) page, the dismissals are part of the ongoing reforms in the agency.
The DSS' statement reads:
"In addition to earlier disclaimers on the duo of Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, the Service finds it necessary to warn citizens of the fraudulent activities of some of these persons still posing as DSS personnel. Members of the public are therefore advised to desist from any official dealing with these individuals who have been dismissed by the Service."
It added:
"For the sake of clarity, the identities of the dismissed personnel have been published on the website of the Service (http://dss.gov.ng). For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515, or via email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng."
The pictures of the dismissed employees can be viewed below:
More to come...
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.