Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised Nigeria during his presidency, using harsh language and threatening action over religious violence.

Here is a listicle detailing the most disturbing insults and expressions of disdain Donald Trump has directed at Nigeria since becoming President of the United States.

His remarks have sparked global reactions and raised concerns about diplomatic relations between the two countries.

1. “Disgraced country”

In November 2025, Donald Trump referred to Nigeria as a “disgraced country” while accusing its government of failing to protect Christians from extremist violence.

In a post on Truth Social, he warned that the United States “may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities”.

The statement followed reports of attacks on Christian communities in northern Nigeria, which Trump claimed were being ignored by Nigerian authorities.

2. “Shithole country”

Trump reportedly used the term “shithole countries” during a closed-door immigration meeting in 2018, referring to several African nations, including Nigeria.

The comment was widely condemned by international leaders, human rights groups, and the African Union.

Although the White House initially denied the remark, multiple attendees confirmed its use. The insult fuelled debates about racism and the treatment of African nations in US foreign policy.

3. “That country is very bad”

In various interviews and social media posts, Trump has described Nigeria as “very bad”, often in the context of religious violence and governance.

He has accused Nigerian leaders of failing to act against extremist groups and has threatened to cut off US aid.

His administration also considered military options, including air strikes and troop deployment, to address what he called the “mass slaughter” of Christians.

Nigeria and the United States have long maintained strategic ties, especially in trade, security, and counterterrorism.

However, Trump’s presidency marked a shift in tone. His repeated criticisms of Nigeria’s handling of religious violence, combined with inflammatory language, strained diplomatic relations. Nigerian officials have denied claims of inaction and urged the US to respect its internal affairs.

