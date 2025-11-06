The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, met with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja as China pledged support for Nigeria

China reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria ’ s fight against terrorism and warned against foreign interference following US threats of possible military action

The Nigerian government dismissed claims of Christian persecution as analysts said China’s backing reflected deepening ties and growing geopolitical rivalry in Africa

The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, and the Nigeria Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, had a strong meeting in Abuja, the nation's capital.

During the meeting, Legit.ng gathered that Nigeria will be getting support from the Chinese government even as the United States have vowed to invade the country uin coming days.

As pressure mounts from Washington, Beijing signals strong support for Nigeria's sovereignty through renewed diplomatic contact.

China pledges support for Nigeria amid tension

Specifically, Yu Dunhai noted that Beijing will continue to support Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and uphold its right to self-determination amid growing international tension, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, in Abuja, Dunhai reaffirmed China’s commitment to Nigeria’s security and stability.

“As a comprehensive strategic partner of Nigeria, China firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people along a development path that fits Nigeria’s national realities,” Dunhai said.

He stressed that China “opposes any interference” in Nigeria’s internal affairs, especially “under the pretext of religion and human rights”.

“We oppose any country’s interference in other countries’ internal affairs under the guise of religion or human rights. We also oppose the wanton threat of sanctions and the use of force,” he added.

Dunhai also noted that China remains willing to strengthen cooperation with Nigeria in counter-terrorism, economic development, and national stability.

“China is willing to continue supporting Nigeria in combating terrorism and maintaining domestic stability,” he said.

China cautions against interference in Nigeria’s affairs

The statement comes after a press conference in Beijing where Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, warned against external meddling in Nigeria’s domestic affairs, Vanguard reported.

Ning’s remarks were in response to comments by former US President Donald Trump, who recently threatened “possible military action” in Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians.

“We urge relevant countries to respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and refrain from interfering in its internal matters,” Ning said.

Trump renews claim of Christian persecution

Over the weekend, Trump accused the Nigerian government of failing to protect Christians from persecution and violence, calling for immediate US intervention.

He reportedly directed the US Department of War to prepare for “possible action” in Nigeria and redesignated the country as one of “particular concern” over what he described as ongoing Christian genocide.

Trump’s remarks follow petitions by some US lawmakers urging Secretary of State Marco Rubio to impose diplomatic sanctions on Nigeria for what they claimed was “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians.”

Nigeria dismisses genocide claims

Nigeria receives firm backing from China as both nations deepen diplomatic ties during a tense period of global uncertainty.

The Nigerian government has consistently rejected claims of Christian persecution, describing them as “baseless and politically motivated.”

Security sources say Nigeria continues to combat terrorism across all religious and regional lines, insisting that ongoing conflicts in parts of the country are driven by criminality rather than faith.

Analyst speak as tension spread through Nigeria

Speaking with Legit.ng on Wednesday, October 6, analysts say China’s statement is a calculated show of solidarity with Nigeria amid mounting Western pressure. The partnership between Abuja and Beijing has deepened in recent years, spanning infrastructure, security, and technology.

Dr. Oluwole Adeniran, an international relations expert at the University of Lagos, notes that “China’s intervention signals a new phase of geopolitical competition in Africa.”

“By reaffirming support for Nigeria now, China is drawing a clear line between itself and Western powers seeking to influence domestic policy through threats,” Adeniran explained.

US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, said the US may be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

Dambazau shared his thoughts at the seventh annual public lecture of the ‘Just Friends Club of Nigeria’ in Abuja while addressing his country’s security challenges.

