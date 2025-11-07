China has praised Nigeria as a “Country of Honor” at the 2025 China International Import Expo

Nigerian farm products like cocoa and cashews are gaining strong appeal in the Chinese market

The Chinese Embassy’s message comes amid rising global tensions linked to President Trump’s recent threat

Amid rising tensions linked to President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, the Chinese Embassy has publicly praised Nigeria, calling it a “Country of Honor” at the 2025 China International Import Expo (CIIE).

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 6 November, the Embassy highlighted Nigeria’s growing role in global trade and its strong presence at the Shanghai-based event.

The statement read:

“#Nigeria is in the spotlight as a Guest Country of Honor at this year’s #CIIE. Its rich farm products – from cocoa to cashews – have become a ‘golden key’ to the Chinese market. For many Nigerian entrepreneurs, the CIIE is more than a fair – it’s a gateway to success as Nigerian companies see their future ‘blossom all the way.’“

China international import expo spotlights Nigerian agriculture

The CIIE, one of China’s largest trade exhibitions, has become a major platform for emerging economies to showcase their products.

Nigeria’s selection as a Guest Country of Honor signals Beijing’s growing interest in West African agricultural exports.

Cocoa, cashews, and other farm goods from Nigeria are reportedly gaining traction among Chinese buyers, with the Embassy’s post suggesting that these products are opening new doors for Nigerian businesses.

Entrepreneurs see opportunity despite global tensions

The timing of the praise comes as global observers note increased diplomatic strain following President Trump’s recent comments.

While the nature of the threat was not detailed in the Embassy’s post, the message appeared to reaffirm China’s commitment to trade partnerships with African nations, especially Nigeria.

Nigerian entrepreneurs attending the expo have expressed optimism, viewing the event as a chance to expand their reach and build lasting commercial ties with China.

The Embassy’s post has since drawn attention across social media, with many users applauding the recognition and calling for deeper cooperation between the two countries.

See the X post below:

China and Nigeria

China and Nigeria maintain a strong and growing bilateral relationship rooted in trade, infrastructure, and diplomatic cooperation.

China is one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners, with significant investments in railways, roads, and power projects across the country.

Both nations collaborate under frameworks like the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), promoting mutual development goals. Nigeria exports agricultural products and oil to China, while importing machinery, electronics, and manufactured goods.

Cultural exchanges and educational partnerships have also expanded in recent years. The relationship reflects China’s broader engagement with Africa, positioning Nigeria as a key strategic partner in West Africa.

