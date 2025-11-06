Ondo State signs $50 billion deal with global investors to build a 500,000-bpd refinery and Sunshine Free Trade Zone in Ilaje

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa says the project marks “a new dawn” and will drive industrialisation, job creation, and economic growth

Consortium led by Ken Nnamani and Henry Owonka expands investment from $30bn to $50bn, adding community and infrastructure components

Ondo State has signed a landmark $50 billion investment agreement with an international consortium to develop a 500,000-barrel-per-day refinery.

The refinery will be constructed on a 1,471-hectare free trade zone, a move expected to transform Ondo state into a major industrial and energy hub.

Ondo seals deal for new refinery

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 5, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa who formalised the agreement on Tuesday under the Sunshine Infrastructure Joint Venture (JV) framework.

During the singing, the excited governor described the deal as a new dawn for Ondo State’s industrial future.

According to the state government, the multi-billion-dollar investment aims to drive large-scale industrialisation, create thousands of jobs, and stimulate growth across key sectors including energy, agriculture, aviation, and healthcare.

Aiyedatiwa also said the project represents a “strategic step towards sustainable industrialisation and long-term economic stability,” assuring investors of transparency, ease of doing business, and strong institutional support from his administration.

“This marks a new dawn for Ondo State’s industrial future. Our goal is to make Ondo a preferred destination for investment, innovation, and inclusive growth."

Investors for the new refinery

The consortium behind the refinery includes Backbone Infrastructure, MJ Care Investment Finance, China Harbour, and Honeywell OUP, which will implement the project in Ilaje Local Government Area under the coordination of the Ondo State Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA).

Henry Owonka, Managing Director of Sunshine Infrastructure JV, said the project’s valuation increased from $30 billion to $50 billion following the inclusion of expanded infrastructure components and community-focused programmes, Punch reports.

“This is not just an investment; it’s a development framework designed to transform industries, strengthen communities, and improve livelihoods. Construction will begin after final regulatory approvals."

The Sunshine Free Trade Zone, one of the project’s anchors, is expected to attract manufacturing, logistics, and export-oriented businesses, offering fiscal incentives to domestic and foreign investors.

The consortium’s chairman, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, was praised for his leadership and commitment to advancing the partnership, which stakeholders described as a model for credible public-private collaboration.

Analysts say the project could significantly boost the state’s internally generated revenue and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products once completed.

