State Governor Excited As Another Refinery Construction Set To Begin in Nigeria
- Ondo State signs $50 billion deal with global investors to build a 500,000-bpd refinery and Sunshine Free Trade Zone in Ilaje
- Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa says the project marks “a new dawn” and will drive industrialisation, job creation, and economic growth
- Consortium led by Ken Nnamani and Henry Owonka expands investment from $30bn to $50bn, adding community and infrastructure components
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Ondo State has signed a landmark $50 billion investment agreement with an international consortium to develop a 500,000-barrel-per-day refinery.
The refinery will be constructed on a 1,471-hectare free trade zone, a move expected to transform Ondo state into a major industrial and energy hub.
Ondo seals deal for new refinery
In a statement released on Wednesday, November 5, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa who formalised the agreement on Tuesday under the Sunshine Infrastructure Joint Venture (JV) framework.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
During the singing, the excited governor described the deal as a new dawn for Ondo State’s industrial future.
According to the state government, the multi-billion-dollar investment aims to drive large-scale industrialisation, create thousands of jobs, and stimulate growth across key sectors including energy, agriculture, aviation, and healthcare.
Aiyedatiwa also said the project represents a “strategic step towards sustainable industrialisation and long-term economic stability,” assuring investors of transparency, ease of doing business, and strong institutional support from his administration.
The governor said.
“This marks a new dawn for Ondo State’s industrial future. Our goal is to make Ondo a preferred destination for investment, innovation, and inclusive growth."
Investors for the new refinery
The consortium behind the refinery includes Backbone Infrastructure, MJ Care Investment Finance, China Harbour, and Honeywell OUP, which will implement the project in Ilaje Local Government Area under the coordination of the Ondo State Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA).
Henry Owonka, Managing Director of Sunshine Infrastructure JV, said the project’s valuation increased from $30 billion to $50 billion following the inclusion of expanded infrastructure components and community-focused programmes, Punch reports.
Owonka stated:
“This is not just an investment; it’s a development framework designed to transform industries, strengthen communities, and improve livelihoods. Construction will begin after final regulatory approvals."
The Sunshine Free Trade Zone, one of the project’s anchors, is expected to attract manufacturing, logistics, and export-oriented businesses, offering fiscal incentives to domestic and foreign investors.
The consortium’s chairman, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, was praised for his leadership and commitment to advancing the partnership, which stakeholders described as a model for credible public-private collaboration.
Analysts say the project could significantly boost the state’s internally generated revenue and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products once completed.
FG to sell Nigeria’s 4 refineries
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government is considering the sale of Nigeria’s four state-owned refineries, a bold reform move aimed at attracting private investment, boosting efficiency, and strengthening competition in the country’s petroleum downstream sector.
The proposed divestment comes as the energy landscape in Nigeria undergoes a major transformation, driven by the entry of the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery and the gradual liberalisation of fuel pricing.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.