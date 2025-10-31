The United States Consulate in Lagos says visas are privileges that can be revoked anytime at the discretion of the US government

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka confirmed that his B1/B2 visa was withdrawn by the US Consulate through a letter dated October 23, 2025

Soyinka says he cannot recall any wrongdoing that could have led to the decision and recalls two decades-old minor incidents in the US

The United States Consulate in Lagos has clarified that the issuance and withdrawal of visas remain privileges extended at the discretion of the US government and not a guaranteed right.

The clarification followed public interest surrounding the recent revocation of the visa of Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

Responding to an inquiry made by the Punch, the consulate said it could not discuss the specifics of Soyinka’s case due to confidentiality laws governing visa records.

Public diplomacy officer at the US Consulate General in Lagos, Julia McKay, stated that visa details fall under protected information.

“Under U.S. law, visa records are generally confidential. We will not discuss the details of this individual visa case,” McKay said in an emailed response.

Visas are privileges, not rights

McKay explained that all countries reserve the right to determine who enters their borders. She added that visas could be revoked at any time if circumstances warrant such action.

“Visas are a privilege, not a right. Every country, including the United States, can determine who enters its borders. Visas may be revoked at any time, at the discretion of the U.S. government, whenever circumstances warrant,” she said.

The 91-year-old Nobel Prize winner had revealed during a media briefing in Lagos that his B1/B2 visa had been revoked by the US Consulate General.

Speaking at the event titled Unending Saga: Idi Amin in Whiteface, Soyinka said he received a letter dated October 23, 2025, informing him that his visa was no longer valid.

He said:

“It is necessary for me to hold this press conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time. I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me.”

Soyinka recalls past encounters

While reflecting on the revocation, Soyinka said he had no idea what led to the decision and could not remember committing any offence against the United States.

He recalled two past incidents that might have been recorded against him, although he doubted they were the cause.

He recounted once being fined in Chicago for failing to declare green chilies at the airport, and another occasion in the 1970s when he clashed with a police officer during a racial incident in Atlanta.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, these are the only two crimes I can consider myself guilty of in all the decades I’ve been going to the United States,” he said.

According to the letter from the Consulate, the visa was revoked under US Department of State regulations 22 CFR 41.122, stating that “additional information became available after the visa below was issued.”

The letter also instructed him to return the visa to the Lagos Embassy for physical cancellation, a request he jokingly dismissed.

