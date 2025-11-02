Kwankwaso urges the United States to assist Nigeria with technology and intelligence instead of threatening military action over alleged genocide claims

The former NNPP presidential candidate says insecurity in Nigeria affects everyone, not just Christians, and calls for diplomatic rather than confrontational engagement

He advises President Tinubu’s administration to appoint envoys and permanent ambassadors to strengthen dialogue and protect Nigeria’s image abroad

Former Kano State governor and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has reacted to recent threats from United States President Donald Trump over allegations of genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

He said the US should assist Nigeria in fighting insecurity instead of issuing military threats.

Donald Trump threatens Tinubu with military action Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso faults Trump’s military threat

Kwankwaso’s statement follows Trump’s comments and a directive to the US Department of War to “prepare for possible action” in Nigeria.

The American president had accused the Nigerian government of turning a blind eye to the “killing of Christians” and warned that his administration might stop all aid to the country.

Responding on Sunday, November 2, Kwankwaso described Nigeria as a sovereign nation whose citizens face security challenges from various armed groups.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso speaks on US threats to Nigeria’s sovereignty. Photo: FB/RabiuKwankwaso

Source: Facebook

He said insecurity in the country affects people of all religions and ethnic backgrounds.

“I have noted with increasing concern the heightened pronouncements on Nigeria by President Donald Trump. This follows his designation of Nigeria as a ‘country of particular concern,’” Kwankwaso said.

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs,” he added.

Calls for diplomatic engagement with the US

The former defence minister urged Washington to adopt a more constructive approach by supporting Nigeria through technological and intelligence collaboration. According to him, such cooperation would help the country combat terrorism and other forms of criminality more effectively.

“The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country,” he said.

Kwankwaso also advised the federal government to appoint special envoys and permanent ambassadors to engage the American government on issues of mutual concern. He said maintaining diplomatic dialogue is crucial to safeguarding Nigeria’s interests and ensuring balanced international relations.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government. Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage,” he said.

The NNPP leader urged Nigerians to remain united in the face of external pressure. He called for national cohesion over divisive narratives.

“To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division. God bless Nigeria,” Kwankwaso said.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng