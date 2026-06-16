Cooking gas prices in Nigeria have risen from about N1,000/kg earlier this year to as much as N2,400/kg due to supply shortages

Marketers and depot owners are planning to import large volumes of LPG to increase availability and help reduce prices in the domestic market

FG says it is working with industry stakeholders to address supply challenges, while maintaining restrictions on exports to prioritise local consumption

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

As cooking gas prices continue to climb across Nigeria, marketers are making plans to import large volumes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in a bid to ease supply shortages and bring down costs for consumers.

Recent market checks show that the price of cooking gas has risen sharply from an average of about N1,000 per kilogramme at the beginning of the year to as much as N2,400 per kilogramme in several parts of the country.

From N1,000 to N2,400/kg: Marketers Move to Import More LPG as Cooking Gas Prices Explode

Source: Facebook

The steep increase has placed additional pressure on households already struggling with rising living costs.

Industry stakeholders say the move to import LPG follows growing concerns about inadequate local supply, which has contributed significantly to the current scarcity and price surge.

Local supply challenges deepen market crisis

Contrary to claims that local producers are prioritising exports, industry insiders maintain that the recent drop in supply from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is linked to increased internal consumption.

According to a source familiar with developments, the refinery has been utilising more LPG internally as it ramps up operations and increases crude processing capacity to about 700,000 barrels per day amid stronger demand for refined petroleum products.

The source explained that the reduced availability of LPG from the refinery has contributed to the scarcity currently being experienced nationwide.

As a result, authorities have reportedly granted approvals for marketers to import additional volumes of the product to stabilise the market.

An official of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed that the regulator is working closely with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and other stakeholders to improve LPG availability and prevent further disruptions.

Government, Marketers Step In

The spokesman for the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Louis Ibah, confirmed that marketers have committed to importing larger quantities of LPG to address the supply shortfall.

According to him, the federal government is actively engaging stakeholders to ensure adequate supply for domestic consumers in the coming weeks.

Ibah said:

“Marketers are stepping up their efforts and have committed to importing larger volumes of LPG, ensuring that supply meets demand in the weeks ahead for domestic consumers.”

He added that the gas minister has directed the NMDPRA to intensify efforts aimed at resolving supply bottlenecks and guaranteeing the uninterrupted availability of cooking gas across the country.

Ibah also disclosed that the Dangote refinery has been encouraged to prioritise LPG supply to the domestic market.

Gas consumers hope for relief

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, Edu Inyang, also confirmed plans by depot owners to bring in substantial LPG imports.

Inyang said:

“The depot owners have confirmed to us that they are planning to import enough LPG,” he said in a chat with our correspondent on Monday.

From N1,000 to N2,400/kg: Marketers Move to Import More LPG as Cooking Gas Prices Explode

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, many Nigerians continue to grapple with both high prices and limited availability of cooking gas at retail outlets. In some communities, consumers have reportedly reverted to using firewood and charcoal for cooking due to the soaring cost of LPG.

The Federal Government has reiterated that restrictions on LPG exports remain in force and are being enforced by the NMDPRA.

States with the highest, lowest cooking gas prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published its Cooking Gas Price Watch for April 2026, showing a sharp rise in the cost of LPG across Nigeria.

The average price of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose from N7,655.73 in March to N8,706.93 in April. This marks a 13.73 per cent increase month-on-month.

On a year-on-year basis, the price climbed by 10.42 per cent compared to N7,855.60 recorded in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng