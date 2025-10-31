Kogi State Polytechnic suspended five staff, including a Deputy Registrar, after uncovering a fake results syndicate

Investigation revealed students, non-students, and staff forged ND and HND results for personal gain

Rector Prof. Ogbo reaffirmed zero tolerance for academic fraud, promising disciplinary action and prosecution

Lokoja, Kogi state — Kogi state Polytechnic, Lokoja, has suspended five staff members, including a Deputy Registrar, following the discovery of a major fake results syndicate operating within the institution.

Kogi poly rector reveals syndicate threat

Kogi Polytechnic acts against its deputy registrar amid ongoing efforts to arrest fake results operatives. Phptp credit: @KogiStatePoly

Source: Twitter

The Rector, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman, disclosed the investigation during a press briefing on Wednesday evening, October 29, calling the development “a serious threat to the integrity and reputation” of the Polytechnic.

He said the probe, conducted by the Admission, ICT, and Security Units, uncovered a network involving students, non-students, and staff, who forged National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) results for personal gain.

Suspects still at large

While five staff members have been suspended, some individuals, including a man identified as Dominic Egwuda, remain at large, Vanguard reported.

“We will not allow anyone to destroy the integrity of Kogi State Polytechnic,” Prof. Ogbo said. “All those involved will face appropriate disciplinary measures and prosecution.”

Koi poly management harps on zero tolerance for academic fraud

Kogi Polytechnic targets deputy registrar and steps up actions against individuals forging academic results. Photo credit:@KogiStatePoly

Source: Twitter

The Rector reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on academic dishonesty, assuring that the Kogi Polytechnic’s quality assurance and security systems are intact, Leadership reported.

“Our commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity is unwavering. We will continue to sanitise the system and ensure that only hard work is rewarded,” Prof. Ogbo added.

Kogi varsity speaks on 170 JAMB cut off mark

Meanwhile, in a different report, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Kehinde Eniola, the Vice Chancellor of Kogi State University, Kabba, has defended the p3gging of 170 as minimum cut-off marks for the university admission against the 140 benchmark by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The VC maintained that reducing the cut off mark below 170, does not speak well of the university and that he will not yield to the demands of those calling for him to lower the admission score.

Professor Eniola, who spoke on Friday, September 27, at the school's premises during the end-of-one-year program, said he was aware that the institution should have agreed to the 140 score to attract many students, but doing so will be against the school's aim of setting a high standard.

“Setting 170 as admission benchmark is not too high. We understand that as a new institution, we should be concerned about getting many students, but lowering our standard just to attract students will only give the school revenue, and supporting mediocrity," he said.

Governor Makinde renames poly Ibadan

Previously, Legit.ng reported that governor Seyi Makinde has officially renamed The Polytechnic, Ibadan after the late former governor of the state, Dr Omololu Olunloyo. According to the governor, the move was in recognition of his contributions to education and public service.

The governor made the announcement during an interdenominational commendation service held on Wednesday, June 26, at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan, organised in honour of the late statesman, who passed away in April at the age of 90, Leadership reported.

Source: Legit.ng