The management of Kogi State University located in Kabba, has insisted that it will not accept students with with less than 170 JAMB score

Professor Eniola, the VC of the institution, cited one major reason for the decision despite JAMB's lower benchmark of 140

The VC, however, advised those who could not meet up with the 170 score but interested in the new university to apply for ‘A’ level course

Prof. Kehinde Eniola, the Vice Chancellor of Kogi State University, Kabba, has defended the pegging of 170 as minimum cut-off marks for the university admission against the 140 benchmark by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The VC maintained that reducing the cut off mark below 170, does not speak well of the university and that he will not yield to the demands of those calling for him to lower the admission score, Vanguard reported.

Professor Eniola, who spoke on Friday, September 27, at the school's premises during the end-of-one-year program, said he was aware that the institution should have agreed to the 140 score to attract many students, but doing so will be against the school's aim of setting a high standard.

“Many person have accused us of setting our admission score high, but our aim is not to generate revenue but to produce standard education we can be proud of.

“Setting 170 as admission benchmark is not too high. We understand that as a new institution, we should be concerned about getting many students, but lowering our standard just to attract students will only give the school revenue, and supporting mediocrity.

“Our motto is ‘Beating the best, to become the best”. We can only achieve that if we set a high standard from the onset. There are institutions that will not even admit students with less than 200 scores, even while JAMB pegged it at 140.″

The Nigerian Tribune confirmed the development in its publication on Saturday, September 28.

