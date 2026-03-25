Over 5,000 Muslims attended the 9th edition of Ibadan Eidfest to celebrate the end of Ramadan with family-friendly activities

The convener and fun seekers shared how the event promotes recreation, community bonding, and opportunities for children

Attendees who praised the Eidfest for combining fun and faith lauded it for allowing families to relax while maintaining the spiritual lessons of Ramadan

No fewer than 5,000 Muslims gathered at the University of Ibadan, Oyo state, to recreate and network at the 9th edition of the Ibadan Eidfest, an event targeting Muslim families to relax after the Ramadan fasting period.

Held at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque on Saturday, March 21, the Eidfest gave children, parents, and families a chance to relax and have fun. It also created opportunities for business owners to showcase their goods and services.

Thousands of Muslims gather at University of Ibadan to celebrate Eidfest after Ramadan. Photo: Kolawole

Source: Original

Thousands attended, including children, young adults, parents, prominent Muslim clerics, academics, professionals, students, youths, and other members of the community.

Convener shares how Eidfest strengthens family connections

Speaking with Legit.ng correspondent, the Convener of Ibadan Eldfest, Barrister Mahmudat Yussuf, said that the event provided an opportunity for "Muslims to enjoy recreation, connect, extend greetings, have fun, share ideas and experiences after the one-month Ramadan fast."

Barrister Yussuf added that,

"We started the Eidfest in 2018, and it was because there is an assumption that Eid is always boring-people go to Eid and come back home. There is no form of recreation, and that is just it."

"So, we felt that why can't we bring ourselves together, organise something befitting like an amusement park setting in a makeshift manner."

Barrister Yusuf said the Eidfest brought everyone together under one roof to commemorate Eid-el-Fitri, allowing families and friends to celebrate and connect after Ramadan.

Attendees speak of Eidfest benefits for families, children

Legit.ng correspondent also spoke with attendees at the 2026 Eidfest to hear their thoughts and experiences during the celebration:

A retired Controller of Correctional Service, Alhaji Iskil Yusuf, while speaking, urged the Muslims to imbibe what they learnt during the month in their daily activities.

"So I am here today to celebrate the successful end of Ramadan. We thank God for seeing the end of Ramadan. We pray to God to grant us more of it. We should continue to do the good things we did during Ramadan. Alhamdulillah, Ibadan Eidfest is a beautiful thing that has come to stay."

"Coming here is a way of relaxing after the end of Ramadan, and you meet fellow Muslims brothers and sisters where we can build up a relationship based on Islamic tenets. It is a way for business owners to sell their products and services. You can see some educational programmes here for the children and adults. Children have the opportunity to expand their knowledge. There are a lot of benefits in this programme."

"The programme is the 9th edition, and it is a unique way of concluding the stressful period of Ramadan. The period of Ramadan is very stressful for anybody who really wants to perform Ramadan as expected and as laid down by Almighty Allah. This programme is a very good programme for relaxing after a stressful period."

Also speaking, an Ibadan-based Islamic scholar, Dr Daud Amoo Alaga, advised Muslims that while recreating, they should not deviate from the teachings and lessons learnt during the month.

"All the organs of our body have been trained to act along with divine injunction. One of the biggest aspects of Ramadan is to uphold what we have been doing during Ramadan. We should not abandon what we have been doing during Ramadan fast. Spiritualisation is a continuous process after the Ramadan fast."

Over 5,000 Muslims enjoy activities, networking, and recreation at University of Ibadan Eidfest. Photo: Kolawole

Source: Original

"I see this as something desirable. In our own time, we did not have things like this. Right now, we need something like this. This type of gathering should be done in an Islamic manner, and they are doing it the way that is Islamic. It makes the little ones joyous, and everyone is happy. May Allah continue to bless the sponsors and organisers of the event."

How Eidfest promotes community connection

In a chat with Legit.ng, Alhajj Abdul Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols at the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and National President of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), said the period offered many lessons and urged Muslims to maintain the spirit and discipline gained during Ramadan.

"It is good, before now, individual families did it on their own. There is a blessing in this kind of programme. The point I am making is that even here cannot accommodate all of us; this is just Ibadan. The great thing about this is that it is good. Before now, Muslim children did not have anywhere to go for recreation and to relax like their counterparts. But now, we have places to relax, connect and share ideas and experiences."

The 2026 Eidfest also provided opportunities for young adults to connect, children to play various games, and businesspeople to showcase their wares.

Muslimah, one of the young adults who spoke with Legit.ng, said:

"The programme is very interesting and fun-filled."

"The organisers have done very well. Baarallahu feekum to them."

Some of the activities at the 9th edition of Ibadan Eidfest included bounce houses of various sizes, trampolines, canoe paddling, horseback riding, scrabble, basketball, chess, block building, networking, and more.

Eid 2026: UI Chief Imam warns against defying authorities

As Muslims across the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr 2026, Professor Ibrahim Olatunde Uthman, Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, cautioned the faithful against acting contrary to constituted authority.

While stressing that disobedience leads to societal harm, Prof. Uthman acknowledged the right to question leadership but warned that protests causing destruction and pain are against Islamic principles.

Source: Legit.ng