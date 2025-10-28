Late Rev Uma Ukpai’s final message to Governor Alex Otti resurfaced, stirring emotions across Abia state

The revered preacher blessed Otti and urged Abians to pray for divine help in governance

His words reignited political reflections and were seen as a prophetic endorsement ahead of 2027

Umuahia, Abia state — The final public words of the late Reverend Uma Ukpai, renowned preacher and founder of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, have resurfaced.

The gospel evangelist's words revealed a powerful message of faith, leadership, and hope for Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, and the people of the state.

The revered clergyman, who passed away recently, made the remarks during one of his last public appearances, where he prayed fervently for Governor Otti and called for divine intervention in Abia’s governance.

In a video cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 28, his emotional words have since stirred reflections among residents and political observers ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Uma Ukpai’s message of faith and responsibility

In his heartfelt address, Rev. Ukpai said he prayed daily for the governor because he understood the deep-rooted challenges facing the state.

“The man I pray for every day, because he presides over the affairs of my state, is here,” Ukpai said tearfully.

He added:

“I know the problems of Abia more than anyone else. I cannot go to bed without praying for him and for our state.”

He recalled previous administrations that, according to him, struggled to address Abia’s pressing developmental needs.

“One of the governors who once served this state came to see me. I told him that without God, the problems of this state cannot be solved. He left without solving our problems. But the present governor has my daily prayer support," he recounted.

Blessing for Otti and appeal to Abians

Ukpai went further to bless Governor Otti and urge the people of Abia to rally behind him through prayer and unity.

“My prayer is that God will grant him revelational knowledge. Help will come from heaven and from the important sons of Abia. Already, he is doing signs and wonders," he prayed.

He also called on residents to join him in continuous prayer for the success of Otti’s administration.

“How many of you will promise to join me in that prayer support, that Abia will be the best among the best?” he asked.

“Your Excellency, I will never forget to pray for you and your government every day," he stressed.

Since his passing, the resurfaced speech has sparked conversations across Abia political circles. Some observers describe it as a prophetic endorsement that could shape the political landscape ahead of 2027.

A political analyst in Umuahia, Chibuzo Eke, said:

“Reverend Uma Ukpai was a spiritual authority whose words carried weight. His blessing for Governor Otti may resonate deeply with the electorate, especially among Christian communities.”

