APC in Plateau state denied Governor Mutfwang’s claim of pressure to defect from PDP

Mutfwang maintained APC members had been urging him to join their party ahead of 2027

APC spokesman Shittu Bamaiyi described the governor’s statement as self-deceptive and baseless

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau state has strongly denied claims by Governor Caleb Mutfwang that he is under pressure to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Muftwang insists pressure is real

Governor Mutfwang had informed a group at the Government House banquet hall in Jos over the weekend that some stakeholders of the APC had been wooing him to leave the PDP for the ruling party, Daily Trust reported.

"It is not a falsehood that they are putting pressure on me. But I told them that two individuals would sign on my behalf to defect. One is the God in heaven, and the other one is you, the citizens," Mutfwang stated.

The governor also said the majority of APC members would open their doors for him if he defected to their party.

"Actually, 60 to 70 per cent of the members of the APC in the state would accept us into their party. They are flngering their fingers believing that I would not come and join them," he also added.

APC dismisses defection claim

Reacting to Mutfwang’s remarks, the APC Acting Publicity Secretary in Plateau State, Shittu Bamaiyi, described the governor’s comments as “self-deceptive” and said no serious stakeholder had approached him to defect, Vanguard reported.

“Mutfwang is living in self-denial. If he has truly done well for Plateau people as he claims, there would be no talk of him joining another party. The people’s verdict would speak for itself," Bamaiyi said.

He added that the governor should have been bold enough to identify those allegedly urging him to cross over.

“If he truly meant well for his supporters and the state, he should have courageously named those pressuring him and explained why,” Bamaiyi said.

APC factions split over governor’s possible entry

Although some APC groups, including the North Central APC Forum led by Saleh Zazzaga, had previously courted the governor to join the party, other stakeholders have publicly rejected the idea, insisting that Mutfwang “is not needed” in their fold.

Bamaiyi, however, noted that the party remains focused on strengthening its internal structures and preparing for the 2027 polls rather than entertaining speculation about defections.

