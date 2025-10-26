A petrol-laden tanker overturned on the Lambata-Lapai-Agaie Road in Niger State, sparking panic among residents near Lapai town

Firefighters from IBB University and NSCDC officials quickly responded, preventing an explosion and recovering spilled fuel

NSEMA confirmed that no lives were lost and that security personnel have secured the scene to avert looting or further danger

A petrol tanker loaded with fuel has fallen along the Lambata-Lapai-Agaie Road in Niger State, causing tension among residents of nearby communities.

The accident occurred at Takalafiya village in Lapai Local Government Area on Sunday morning, just two kilometres from Lapai town.

Eyewitnesses said the tanker, which was travelling from Lagos to Kano, lost control and overturned, spilling its content across the newly reconstructed section of the road.

Locals expressed frustration over the rapid deterioration of the road, which they said had been fixed only a few months earlier under the ongoing NNPCL intervention project, Daily Trust reported.

Firefighters prevent major explosion

A resident, Mallam Mahmud Abubakar, described the incident as frightening but said quick action by emergency teams prevented a tragedy.

He said officials of the fire service from Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBUL), Lapai, arrived promptly to control the situation.

Another witness, Mohammed Hassan Sonmaji, said personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) joined the rescue efforts, while members of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Lapai Chapter, helped to secure the area.

According to him, the spilled fuel was carefully collected into drums to reduce wastage and prevent environmental damage.

NSEMA confirms safety and security

Dr. Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, Director of Information and Special Duties at the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said there was no immediate cause for panic. He confirmed that the tanker did not explode and that firefighting trucks from IBBUL remained on standby.

He added that security operatives had been deployed to guard the area to prevent theft and ensure public safety.

The incident is the latest in a series of tanker-related accidents recorded in parts of Niger State, a recurring issue residents link to poor road conditions and inadequate enforcement of highway safety regulations.

Source: Legit.ng