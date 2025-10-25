A Nigerian lady went viral after pleading with police on WhatsApp to arrest her boyfriend for weeks so he could change

CSP Benjamin Hundeyin reacted saying the police were law-abiding and would not detain anyone without legal grounds

The exchange sparked online debates as Nigerians shared mixed reactions and humorous comments over the unusual request

Abuja, FCT – A Nigerian lady who sent a message to the police on WhatsApp, pleading for the arrest of her boyfriend so he could “change,” has finally received a response from the Force.

The viral WhatsApp message that caught public attention

A Nigerian lady sparks buzz online as she pleads with police on WhatsApp to jail her boyfriend for weeks, leading CSP Benjamin Hundeyin to stress they follow due process. @BenHundeyin

Source: UGC

A screenshot of the WhatsApp chat, which quickly circulated on X showed the unidentified lady appealing to the police to detain her boyfriend “for weeks or months.”

In her message, she wrote:

“Good evening sir. Please, I want you to arrest my boyfriend and lock him up in cell for weeks or months. Have a serious case with him so he can change.”

Her unusual request triggered a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians sharing humorous takes while others expressed concern about the growing trend of people turning to law enforcement for personal disputes.

Police respond: “We are law-abiding”

Reacting to the viral message, the spokesperson for the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, clarified that the police could not act on such a request without legal grounds.

Hundeyin reminded Nigerians that the police are bound by law and cannot intervene in private relationship matters without a legitimate complaint or evidence of a crime.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Hundeyin wrote:

“We are law-abiding, please. 🙄 We do not lock people up without legal basis.”

His response drew applause from some users who commended the police for upholding due process, while others jokingly asked if the lady’s boyfriend should be “grateful” for escaping what they called “love arrest.”

Mixed reactions trail the incident

A Nigerian lady stirs reactions after requesting police on WhatsApp to detain her boyfriend for weeks. Photo credit: @BenHundeyin

Source: Twitter

The exchange sparked widespread online discussion. Some users criticised the woman’s action as an abuse of police channels, while others saw humour in her desperation to reform her partner.

One social media user quipped:

“She just wanted a reformation centre, not a relationship.”

Another added:

“Love don’t cost a thing, but apparently, it can get you locked up, if the police agreed.”

@umenta said:

"Yea, but your men randomly arrest people coming back from work & at checkpoints if they refuse to tip them, then frame up charges to form a legal basis, can this please stop?"

@KaroBlvk said:

"You are doing the opposite chief ... Leave this lamba .. if not then big men for no dey use ona threaten people.. oh I almost forgot Erisco... He arrested that critic with vigilantes abi police men ??"

Police arrest student for criticising Niger governor

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Police operatives have arrested a postgraduate student at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Abubakar Isah Mokwa, for allegedly criticizing the Niger state governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago. 29-year-old Mokwa was reportedly arrested at an off-campus lodge in Lapai on Thursday, October 23.

The student of the Department of Agricultural Economy and Extension had earlier criticised Governor Bago’s performance on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng