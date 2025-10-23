Rap mogul Diddy allegedly faced a near-death scare after a fellow inmate threatened him

A close friend claimed that the Bad Boy Records boss woke up to find a knife at his throat

Concerns over the music executive's safety grow amid reports of intimidation and “prison justice

Music executive Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly facing one of the darkest moments of his life behind bars.

Reports claimed the 55-year-old hip-hop icon allegedly experienced a life-threatening encounter during his incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

According to Daily Mail, Diddy’s longtime friend, Charlucci Finney, revealed that the rapper woke up one night to find another inmate holding a weapon to his throat.

Diddy woke up with a knife to his throat

Finney described the moment as terrifying and surreal, saying, “He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don’t know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.”

The friend emphasised how close the situation came to turning fatal.

“If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It only takes a second to cut someone’s throat and kill him,” he said.

He added that the attack might have been meant as a warning — a way of telling Diddy that he isn’t safe, even behind bars.

“Everything is intimidation. But with Sean, it won’t work. Sean is from Harlem,” Finney noted.

This revelation came after Diddy’s attorney, Brian Steel, had earlier voiced concerns about his client’s safety while in custody.

Steel previously revealed that guards stopped a separate incident involving another inmate armed with a razor before anyone got hurt.

Finney said Diddy has been keeping the full extent of his struggles private to avoid worrying his family.

He explained:

“Sean has kept a lot of this to himself because he doesn’t want to worry his family."

He also painted a grim picture of life in prison for someone facing sexual misconduct charges.

He said:

“If you’re in jail and you’ve been charged with anything sexual, it’s not a good place to be. The prisoners take it personal. They call it prison justice.”

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that former U.S. President Donald Trump was considering granting the rapper a pardon, a claim swiftly denied by the White House.

A spokesperson told NBC News, “There is zero truth to the TMZ report.”

For now, Diddy remains in prison, serving a 50-month sentence as public scrutiny around his case continues to grow.

