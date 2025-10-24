PDP chieftain Taofik Gani urged President Tinubu to ensure transparency by directing Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji - Ojo to address NYSC and corruption allegations

Gani warned that perceived favouritism toward South-West ministers and selective justice had weakened public confidence in the government’s anti-corruption drive

He cautioned that keeping Tunji-Ojo in office despite controversies risked damaging Tinubu’s credibility and Nigeria’s international image

FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barrister Taofik Gani, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to demonstrate transparency and fairness.

Specificall, the President was told to direct the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to publicly address allegations concerning his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) records and past corruption claims, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu Questioned Over Alleged 'Shielding of South-West Ministers in Corruption Cases'

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 22, Gani, who previously served as the PDP’s spokesperson in Lagos state, cautioned that growing perceptions of nepotism and selective justice could erode public trust in the government’s anti-corruption campaign.

“There are petitions suggesting that the minister absconded during his NYSC year, yet presented a discharge certificate during his screening,” Gani stated.

Calls for accountability over alleged scandals

The PDP stalwart recalled that Tunji-Ojo had also been mentioned in connection with the ₦438.1 million consultancy contract scandal that led to the suspension and subsequent removal of Dr Betta Edu, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

According to Gani, the public increasingly believes that President Tinubu is shielding ministers from the South-West, urging the president to dispel such rumours by insisting on accountability from all cabinet members, Arise Television reported.

“If President Tinubu and his party, the APC, are truly sincere about fighting corruption, the minister should be instructed to clear his name or resign honourably like Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, who stepped down following certificate forgery allegations,” Gani asserted.

Gani: Perception of bias threatens Tinubu’s image

He warned that allowing Tunji-Ojo to remain in the Federal Executive Council could further damage the credibility of Tinubu’s administration and tarnish Nigeria’s image abroad.

Gani also criticised the vetting process of ministerial nominees, questioning the diligence of security agencies and presidential aides involved in the appointments.

“The people in the presidency are perhaps the president’s worst enemies. If care is not taken, they will continue to embarrass him, just as seen in the recent list of convicted persons granted presidential pardon," he said.

