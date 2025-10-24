Residents of Shanono LGA in Kano say bandits from Katsina have repeatedly attacked their villages since 2022

Community leader Yahaya Umar Bagobiri reports over 1,600 cows, motorcycles, and property stolen in the raids

Locals urge President Tinubu and Governor Yusuf to deploy security forces to restore peace and protect lives

Residents of Shanono Local Government Area in Kano State have raised concerns over repeated assaults by armed bandits targeting their villages and farmlands.

The community leaders say the attacks, which began in 2022, have continued unabated and are being carried out by armed groups crossing into the state from neighbouring Katsina.

Community leader Yahaya Umar Bagobiri addresses journalists on the security crisis.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Thursday, the Chairman of the Faruruwa Security Committee, Yahaya Umar Bagobiri, said the situation has become unbearable and called on the federal and state governments to intervene before it escalates further, Daily Trust reported.

He explained that the attacks have led to the loss of lives, destruction of homes, and theft of livestock, leaving the residents in fear and economic distress.

Armed gangs raid border communities at night

Bagobiri lamented that the community has been facing underreported assaults by bandits who are devastating properties and leaving a trail of terror in their wake.

“We have been facing serious security challenges for the past three years. Bandits have been coming from Katsina into Faruruwa and its surrounding areas to kill, kidnap, and steal our animals,” Bagobiri said.

According to him, the assailants, who often arrive in groups of up to 50 on motorcycles, invade the villages at night to abduct residents or rustle livestock.

Bagobiri calls on the government to swiftly intervene to secure local town residents. Photo: Getty, FB/Sarkin Yakin Yahaya Bagoburi

He revealed that over 150 cows had already been stolen in recent months, while dozens of motorcycles and farm produce were carted away during the raids.

Bagobiri added that since 2022, the community had lost more than 1,600 cows, several motorcycles, and other valuable property.

Many families have been displaced and forced to abandon their farmlands, worsening the community’s economic hardship.

Residents call for urgent government response

The community leader appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State to urgently deploy more security personnel to the affected areas.

“We are calling on the federal and state governments, particularly Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, to assist us and work closely with the security agencies, especially the army and police, to protect our people,” he said.

He noted that some residents of Faruruwa and nearby villages had already fled to neighbouring Katsina state in search of safety as the attacks intensified. According to him, if nothing is done soon, the entire border axis could fall under the control of criminal elements.

Bagobiri, who was accompanied by elders of the community during the briefing, warned that the bandit activities pose a grave threat to lives, security, and food production in the region.

He urged authorities to take decisive action to restore peace and allow residents to return to their homes and livelihoods.

