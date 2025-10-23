Thousands of graduates are eyeing the Federal Government’s ₦150,000 monthly internship, but simple mistakes could cost them the opportunity

From missing test schedules to submitting poor-quality videos, applicants maybe disqualified at alarming rates

Find the top errors to avoid when applying for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme below

Aspiring candidates for the Federal Government’s 12-month paid internship programme, which offers a monthly stipend of ₦150,000, have been urged to exercise caution during the application process.

NJFP has, in its FAQ section, some of the mistakes that can affect candidates’ chances.

The internship, part of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), aims to connect talented graduates with local organisations for structured work placements.

However, despite its appeal, several applicants may fail to progress due to avoidable errors.

Skipping eligibility check can lead to errors

Failing to verify eligibility before applying remains one of the most common pitfalls.

Applicants who do not meet the inclusion criteria are automatically disqualified during the online screening phase. This oversight has reportedly cost many candidates their chance at consideration.

Incorrect form submission jeopardises application

Errors in personal details, education history, or the omission of required documents have also been flagged as critical issues.

It was stated that such mistakes often result in outright rejection, regardless of the applicant’s qualifications.

Missing CBT schedule

Candidates who miss the scheduled Computer-Based Test (CBT) or fail to meet the 70% cut-off score are unable to proceed to the next stage.

The CBT is a mandatory step in the selection process, and absence or underperformance will invariably halt progress for many applicants.

Poor video quality may lead to disqualification

The video submission stage has proven to be another stumbling block. Videos that are unclear, off-topic, or exceed the 60-second limit will be disqualified, according to NJFP.

NJFP emphasised that presentation matters. Submitting a video that is unclear, off-topic, or exceeds the 60-second limit may lead to disqualification.

Ignoring psychometric test instructions blocks entry to talent pool

Applicants who skip or fail to complete the psychometric assessment will not be admitted into the NJFP Talent Pool.

This test is designed to evaluate behavioural and cognitive traits, and ignoring its instructions has been cited as a major reason for exclusion.

Late submission and unprofessional presentation also penalised

Timeliness is crucial throughout the application process. Delays in completing any stage within the stipulated timeline result in automatic exclusion.

Furthermore, candidates who use unprofessional language or appear poorly in their video submissions risk negative evaluations.

As the application window opens, prospective interns are advised to review all requirements carefully and avoid these common mistakes to improve their chances of selection.

Apply here.

What is NJFP?

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is a Federal Government initiative in partnership with UNDP and European Union designed to empower young Nigerian graduates by providing them with 12-month paid internship placements in reputable private and public sector organisations.

With a monthly stipend of ₦150,000, the programme aims to enhance employability, bridge the experience gap, and support career development. NJFP targets graduates under 30 years old who have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and are currently unemployed.

Through structured mentorship and on-the-job training, fellows gain valuable skills and exposure, positioning them for long-term success in the workforce and contributing to national economic growth.

How to apply for FG’s 12-month internship

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria has officially unveiled the second phase of its flagship youth employment initiative, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), offering a 12-month paid internship to fresh graduates across the country.

Branded as NJFP 2.0, the programme promises a monthly stipend of ₦150,000 and hands-on experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

