FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has released an important update for applicants participating in its ongoing 2025 recruitment exercise, announcing the next phase of the process and a crucial portal link for shortlisted candidates.

CDCFIB announces next stage of recruitment

Recruitment: FG Releases Link Fire Service, Immigration, Other Applicants Must Use for Next Action

According to a public notice dated 21 October 2025 and signed by Major General AM Jibril (Rtd.), Secretary to the Board, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been scheduled to hold soon for all successful shortlisted applicants across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The notice directed applicants to visit the official recruitment portal, https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, to confirm their shortlisting status, test venues, and examination times.

“Applicants who earlier applied for various positions into any of the four Services are required to visit the Board’s portal next week to check if they are successful to take part in the CBT, as well as the designated centre and time where it would be holding,” the statement read.

Applicants warned against fraudsters

The Board strongly advised candidates to rely solely on the official website for information and avoid engaging with unauthorised persons or fraudulent platforms.

“All applicants are enjoined to take note of the Board’s portal address highlighted above to avoid being scammed,” Maj Gen Jibril cautioned.

Fire Service urges patience and preparation

Reacting to the update, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) described the progress as a significant milestone in the recruitment journey. In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @Fedfireng, the Service encouraged applicants to remain alert and ready for the CBT phase.

“After months of refreshing emails, checking portals like it’s a new episode of your favourite series, and asking ‘Any update yet?’ well, the wait is almost over,” the post read.

“So, dear applicants, sharpen your minds, charge your devices, and keep your eyes glued to [the official portal]. Remember: only the official portal — no shortcuts, no ‘my uncle works there’ stories.”

Next steps for shortlisted candidates

The upcoming CBT marks a crucial stage in the recruitment process for the four agencies under the CDCFIB, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Applicants are urged to regularly check the portal for updates and ensure they arrive at their designated centres on time once test dates are announced.

