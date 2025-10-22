The Federal Government has launched NJFP 2.0, a revamped internship programme offering ₦150,000 monthly to fresh graduates.

Applications for the 12-month paid placement officially opened on 22nd October 2025 via the NJFP portal

Eligible Nigerian youth are encouraged to apply and gain hands-on experience in reputable organisations nationwide

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially opened the application portal for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0, a youth employment initiative offering a 12-month paid internship to fresh graduates across the country.

The programme, which promises a monthly stipend of ₦150,000, opened its portal on 22nd October 2025.

NJFP 2.0 internship programme offers paid work experience

Branded as NJFP 2.0, the initiative has been described by government officials as a “stronger, smarter version” of its predecessor.

It aims to connect high-potential Nigerian graduates with real-world work experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

Authorities stated that the programme is part of a broader strategy to bridge the unemployment gap, empower young professionals, and foster a more inclusive economy.

Each selected fellow will receive ₦150,000 monthly throughout the internship’s duration.

How to apply for NJFP 2.0 internship

The application portal for NJFP 2.0 officially opened on 22nd October 2025. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official registration link: https://portal.njfp.ng/registration.

Applicants are advised to prepare their documents and ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

Eligibility criteria for Nigeria jubilee fellows programme

To qualify for NJFP 2.0, candidates must fulfil the following requirements:

• Be a Nigerian citizen.

• Hold a bachelor’s degree or HND certificate from any discipline, having graduated no earlier than 2022.

• Possess at least a Second-Class Lower (2.2) for degree holders or Upper Credit (≥3.00) for HND holders.

• Be 30 years old or younger.

• Be currently unemployed.

• Have completed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) or possess a valid exemption certificate.

• Show commitment to their chosen career path and to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

• Demonstrate excellent time management, professionalism, and strong communication skills.

The NJFP 2.0 internship programme is expected to provide a transformative platform for young Nigerians to gain valuable experience, enhance their employability, and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

What is NJFP?

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is a youth empowerment initiative launched by the Federal Government in partnership with UNDP to tackle graduate unemployment. It offers a 12-month paid internship to eligible Nigerian graduates, providing hands-on experience in reputable organisations nationwide.

The programme fosters professional growth, economic inclusion, and national development through structured workplace exposure.

Key details about FG’s 12-month internship paying ₦150,000 monthly

