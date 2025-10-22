Police Take Action Over Mandykiss Arrest Drama as Viral Video Causes Outrage: "She Dey Near Prison"
- The Ondo State Police Command has removed the DPO of Enu-Owa Division over alleged misconduct in Mandykiss’ viral arrest video
- The influencer had filmed a mother and daughter she claimed were trolling her online, drawing nationwide condemnation
- CP Adebowale Lawal says the police will not tolerate any officer who compromises professionalism or human rights
The Ondo State Police Command has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Enu-Owa Division following public outrage over a viral video involving social media influencer Adefolarin Ayomiposi, popularly known as Mandykiss.
The action came days after a disturbing video showed the influencer mocking and filming a mother and daughter she allegedly had arrested for trolling her on social media.
The viral video spread across Instagram and TikTok over the weekend.
In it, Mandykiss claimed she travelled from Lagos to Ondo State to arrest the duo, identified as Mrs Akinwole Sabitu and her daughter, Oyindamola.
While inside her car, the actress, who recently got into trouble over her GWR attempt, was seen recording the women and boasting about their “lesson.”
Another clip showed the two in custody at the Enu-Owa Police Division as the influencer snapped photos of them.
The incident quickly drew criticism, with many Nigerians accusing both the influencer and the police of breaching ethics and trampling on the suspects’ rights.
Police condemn Mady Kiss' action
In a statement posted on its official X handle on Tuesday, the Ondo State Police Command confirmed that preliminary investigations showed Mandykiss carried out the arrests without the official accompaniment of police personnel.
The statement read:
“Instead, she was reportedly aided by her internet followers, who provided information leading to the location of the suspects. She later took them to the police station, recorded them, and posted their images online — an act contrary to police procedure and the legal principle of presumption of innocence.”
Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, described the incident as a “clear lapse in supervisory responsibility and professional judgment” by the DPO.
He ordered the officer’s redeployment and reiterated that the command “will not condone any conduct capable of undermining public confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.”
The CP also reminded influencers and the general public that photographing or recording suspects in custody is illegal and violates the Nigeria Police Code of Conduct.
Lawal added that both complainants and suspects deserve equal protection under the law.
He assured Nigerians that disciplinary actions are being strengthened to prevent future incidents.
Read the tweet here:
