Comrade Usman Okai Austin hails the DSS for its vigilance and timely intelligence that thwarted potential ISWAP attacks in Kogi and Ondo states

Okai urges the military and other security agencies to act swiftly on DSS intelligence to prevent avoidable tragedies

The activist calls on governors of affected states to coordinate with security heads and turn words of assurance into visible action

Civil rights advocate, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, has praised the Department of State Services (DSS) for its prompt and credible intelligence alert that uncovered a planned terrorist attack by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Kogi and Ondo States.

He described the Service’s swift action as a reflection of professionalism and commitment to protecting lives across the country.

DSS has been hailed for providing proactive intelligence on threats. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In a statement personally signed on Wednesday, Okai said the DSS had once again proven itself as a vital pillar in Nigeria’s internal security architecture.

He said the Service’s intelligence report, which prompted a warning to the Nigerian Army about possible coordinated attacks in some Ondo and Kogi communities, demonstrates the agency’s alertness and dedication to national safety.

DSS alert sparks renewed security debate

Okai noted that the DSS had earlier issued a confidential memo to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade in Akure, identifying Oyin Akoko, Eriti Akoko, and Owo town as possible ISWAP targets.

The warning, which came three years after the June 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, where over 40 worshippers were killed, rekindled public anxiety about the resurgence of terrorist activities outside the northeast.

Following DSS alert, Army patrol team has been urged to be positioned at strategic locations in Kogi State. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

According to him, such timely intelligence underscores the DSS’s consistency in preventing crises through surveillance and data gathering.

However, Okai expressed disappointment that other security agencies often fail to respond to the DSS’s warnings with the urgency they deserve.

He recalled a previous instance in Yelwata, where a similar alert was allegedly ignored, resulting in avoidable casualties and destruction of property.

Calls for inter-agency coordination and action

Okai urged the Nigerian Army, Police, and other security formations to act swiftly on intelligence shared by the DSS to prevent future tragedies. He also called on governors of Kogi and Ondo States to maintain constant communication with security chiefs in their regions and hold regular security council meetings.

“The DSS remains a credible and professional intelligence agency that has earned the trust of Nigerians,” he said.

“We call on the Army and other security outfits to take every DSS report seriously and act swiftly to prevent avoidable crises.”

The activist encouraged leaders at all levels to back public assurances with visible actions, arguing that proactive security measures were more effective than post-incident reactions. He appealed to residents in affected areas to stay vigilant and cooperate with security operatives by reporting suspicious movements or persons.

Okai reaffirmed his confidence in the DSS and other national security institutions, saying stronger collaboration and public support could help defeat terrorism in all regions.

“I commend the DSS for their proactive approach to intelligence gathering and their consistent dedication to the protection of our nation. With better inter-agency collaboration, Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges,” he added.

The DSS had earlier confirmed that the ISWAP group had begun surveillance on soft targets in parts of Kogi and Ondo States, warning the military to increase patrols and defensive operations to avert the planned attacks.

Jonathan clarifies comment on Buhari, Boko Haram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, clarified his statement concerning late President Muhammadu Buhari and the Boko Haram terrorist organisation.

Ikechukwu Eze, the spokesperson to former president Jonathan, explained the proposition of the Nigerian leader in a statement on Saturday, September 4.

Jonathan referenced Buhari while speaking at the book launch of former CDS Lucky Irabor in Benin, the Edo state capital, on Friday, October 3.

Source: Legit.ng