The Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA ) has reacted to the court ruling that two TikTok content creators should marry in Kano

A Magistrate court ordered Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda to marry over indecent videos

The NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, condemned the ruling while he called for an immediate review of the order

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said no court can force two persons to marry themselves.

The NBA stated this after a Magistrate Court in Kano ordered two TikTok content creators, Idris Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda, to marry over indecent videos.

The NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, the ruling reflects a grave misunderstanding of the limits of the judicial under the Nigerian Constitution.

This was contained in a shared via the NBA X handle @NigBarAssoc on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Osigwe said it is unconstitutional and unlawful for any court to compel two persons to marry.

“No court has the power to compel any person to marry another person or two persons to mandatorily marry two persons. It is indeed unconstitutional and therefore unlawful for any court to purport to have the power to make such an order.

“Marriage, by its very nature, is a voluntary union between consenting adults. It cannot, under any circumstance, be imposed as a form of punishment, moral correction, or judicial remedy. No court in Nigeria possesses the constitutional authority to compel two persons to marry, and any attempt to do so violates the rights to personal liberty, dignity of the human person, and privacy as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

The NBA called for an immediate review of the court ruling

“We therefore call for an immediate review of this decision by Magistrate Halima Wali and urge the relevant judicial authorities to take steps to prevent a recurrence of such unconstitutional orders. The NBA Citizens’ Liberties Committee and Women’s Forum are hereby directed to monitor the situation to ensure that the rule of law prevails."

Kano TikTok Influencer Sentenced to Prison

Recall that a Kano court sentenced popular TikToker Maiwushirya to two weeks in jail for publishing indecent videos made with Yar Guda.

The Kano State Censorship Board endorsed the ruling, highlighting its newly expanded legal power to monitor and regulate social media content for cultural and religious compliance.

The sentence was met with widespread approval from residents, who viewed it as a vital step toward protecting youths from corrupting online influences and upholding societal values.

