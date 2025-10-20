Pastor Daniel Olukoya paid an emotional tribute to the late Rev Dr Uma Ukpai describing him as a general in Christianity with uncommon evangelistic fire

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late evangelist Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, describing him as “a general in both Nigeria and Christianity” and “a man of uncommon evangelistic fire.”

‘A general in the army of Christ’

Speaking during a special service on Sunday, October 19, in Lagos, Pastor Olukoya said the late preacher’s passing marked the departure of one of God’s most faithful servants.

“Generals in Nigeria and Christianity have gone to be with the Lord," he said solemnly.

He added:

“He was a man endowed with uncommon evangelistic fire — a great evangelist indeed.”

Olukoya recalled one of his fond memories of the late preacher, saying:

“I remember when he was celebrating, I called him on the third day. I was expecting someone else to pick the call and pass it to him, but he picked it himself,” Olukoya recounted, smiling.

He added:

“This man of God loved singing, and his musicality was impressive. It was always a joy to hear him sing.”

Orukoya sings Uma Ukpai favourite songs

To honour the late evangelist, Olukoya said his church would be dedicating a special worship session featuring three of Ukpai’s favourite songs.

“To celebrate this general, we are going to sing three of his favourite songs,” he announced.

Family confirms Ukpai’s passing

Recall that Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, the founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, passed away at the age of 80. His family announced his death via a statement on his official Instagram page on Monday, October 6, 2025.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we celebrate the triumphant homegoing of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, who passed on to glory on the 6th of October 2025, at the age of 80. A faithful soldier of the Cross has been called to rest,” the statement read.

A life devoted to evangelism and faith

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost Christian leaders, Ukpai dedicated more than six decades of his life to fiery evangelism, dynamic preaching, and prophetic ministry.

“He impacted millions of lives and transformed destinies within Nigeria and across the globe,” his family said. “He was a spiritual general known for evangelism, a founding father of faith, a loving husband, a devoted father, and a mentor to many.”

The family added that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

