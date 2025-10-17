A man shared his first one-on-one encounter with Rev. Uma Ukpai in 2016 during a general counselling program

He mentioned the two questions the late preacher asked them during their meeting at his ministry's headquarters in Uyo

What he said about his encounter with the preacher caught people’s attention, as they reacted to his experience

A Nigerian man, Okechukwu Ajogwu, remembered his first one-on-one encounter with Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai in 2016 and how it changed his life.

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev Uma Ukpai, passed away at the age of 80.

Dr Ukpai, known for his widespread crusades and peculiar way of preaching, was highly loved by his followers.

Though he was confirmed to have died on October 6, his death was only made public on October 13, 2025.

Man remembers first encounter with Uma Ukpai

On his Facebook page, Okechukwu Ajogwu shared how he got an opportunity to meet with Uma Ukpai one-on-one.

He said in his post:

“My first one on one Encounter REV DR UMA UKPAI OF BLESSED MEMORY. He is one man of God that I know that doesn't care about your money or status.

"The very first day I met him one on one 4th October 2016 at his Uyo ministry Headquarters, he brings in all Ministers of the gospel once into the counseling hall and you approach his table one after the other in that open space to speak with him. He didn't do private sessions for counseling at that moment and you will have to bare it all out.

“Before it got to my turn, he has already addressed most of my issue from the counsels he gave to others. I just got to him and he looked me to the eyes as if he was scanning my past present and future and asked:

“Daddy Uma: What's your name and how many I help you?

“Me: Okechukwu Ajogwu, from Enugu...

“Daddy Uma: Okwa ibu onye igbo? suo na Igbo (You’re an Igbo person, right? Speak in Igbo)

“Yours sincerely switched to Igbo language immediately. That brief encounter meant everything for me.”

Reactions trail man's encounter with Uma Ukpai

Rev'd Godwin Ugwunwiyi said:

"Man of God, openly you received, openly you shall give...run the details here biko, na the same open hall we dey like this."

Amaka Clem said:

"Indeed his legacy continue to inspire generations.May he continue to rest in the Bossom of the Lord."

Ikenna Udoka said:

"You no finish the story oo. I will come privately for that one."

