A woman collapsed in court after her husband shocked everyone with a decision that left the room in disbelief

Tears, pleas, and chaos unfolded as the couple’s future hung in the balance, a scene that witnesses described as heartbreaking

The judge paused proceedings amid the unfolding drama, giving both parties time to reconsider

There was a dramatic scene at an Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara state, on Thursday, October 16, when a woman, Mulikat Yusuf, fainted after her husband, Ishaq Abdulganiyu, insisted on going ahead with a divorce despite her pleas for reconciliation.

A mother of six, Mulikat Yusuf, faints in a Kwara court as her husband, Ishaq Abdulganiyu, insists on divorce. Photo ctredit: LUCA SOLA / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The incident, which occurred at the Area Court in the Adewole area of Ilorin, temporarily disrupted the court proceedings as officials and sympathisers rushed to attend to the unconscious woman

Speaking to Legit.ng, a court official who witnessed the development described it as “an emotional and heartbreaking moment.”

According to the official,

“It all started when the husband, told the court that he was no longer interested in continuing the marriage. The wife, Mulikat, started crying immediately. She was begging the judge and the husband, saying she didn’t want a divorce. As a woman, I understand her reasons. Why did the husband want her to go after six children? Who will be taking of them? It would be hard for another man to come and shoulder this responsibility.”



The official added, “The woman told the court that she had been married to him for over 12 years. She said she had nowhere else to go and no one else to depend on if he left her.”

During the proceedings, Abdulganiyu maintained his stance, telling the presiding judge, Toyin Aluko, that he had made up his mind to end the marriage.

The husband cited “irreconcilable differences”, according to the court official.

The wife, however, pleaded for the court’s intervention, insisting that she was willing to make amends and continue the marriage.

Wife collapses outside court after divorce plea

Moments after Abdulganiyu reaffirmed his decision, the wife reportedly broke down completely, walked out of the courtroom in tears, and collapsed outside.

Fresh conversations around marriage as a mother of six, Mulikat Yusuf, faints in a Kwara court after husband, Ishaq Abdulganiyu, asked for a divorce. . Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The court official continued:

“When she walked out, people followed her. Not up to two minutes later, someone shouted that she had fainted. The court clerk and other people rushed to her. They poured water on her face and tried to revive her. It took some minutes before she regained consciousness.”

After she was revived, the presiding judge, Hon. Toyin Aluko, expressed sympathy for the woman’s condition but urged both parties to seek peace and work toward reconciliation.

The judge then adjourned the case until December 10, 2025, to allow the couple time to reconcile or return for continuation of the hearing.

The court official, who spoke with Legit.ng, noted that such emotional scenes are not uncommon in matrimonial cases, especially when divorce cases involve long-term marriages and multiple children.

“This is not the first time we’ve seen such reactions,” the official said.

“Many women, especially those who have been married for a long time, find it difficult to accept separation. The economic situation also worsens their fears of being abandoned.”

Father confronts Ilorin school over hijab denial

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a father clashed with the Federal Staff School, Ilorin, after his daughter was denied entry for wearing a hijab.

The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral, drawing reactions from parents, students, and community members across social media platforms.

Kwara state’s Education Commissioner intervened promptly, meeting school officials and the family to resolve the matter and prevent further escalation.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng