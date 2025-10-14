The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development launched the Male Feminists Network (MFN) to mobilise men in the fight against gender-based violence

Dr. Otive Igbuzor said the MFN will train 1,000 male leaders and build a network of 10,000 certified male feminists to champion equality

Women leaders, including Dr. Margaret Fagboyo, hailed the initiative as a transformative step toward building an inclusive society

The African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre) has launched an online course on Male Feminism to combat gender-based violence (GBV) across Nigeria and Africa.

The initiative, known as the Male Feminists Network (MFN), aims to create a society where men and women coexist free from violence, discrimination, and inequality.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 14, the Founding Executive Director of Centre, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, described the project as a “bold and transformative initiative” designed to challenge patriarchal norms and mobilise men as allies in promoting gender justice.

According to Igbuzor, the mission of the network is to “train, mentor, and mobilise male leaders and grassroots influencers who will champion feminist values, challenge harmful stereotypes, and advance gender justice across Nigeria.”

Men urged to join fight against gender-based violence

Dr. Igbuzor was keen to point out that stopping gender violence is not about women but humanity.

"The struggle against gender violence is not a struggle for women, it is a struggle for all human beings.

"It is about building a Nigeria in which man, woman, or child may live without fear and with equality of opportunity," he emphasized.

He stated that the Centre is set to train at least 1,000 male leaders in the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and create a network of 10,000 male feminist certificants within the next couple of years.

"Men and women in Nigeria, and indeed all over Africa, can now enroll, study, engage, and become certified male feminists anywhere," he said.

Emphasizing the sense of urgency in the project, he noted that more than 35% of Nigerian women have suffered physical violence, with many others having endured emotional, sexual, or economic violence.

Dr. Igbuzor stressed that the solution to GBV cannot focus solely on women.

"Men must be part of the solution to GBV and not just as bystanders, but as active champions of justice, equality, and nonviolence," he added.

This, for him, is what the MFN Digital Course seeks to accomplish so it "transports mindsets, empowers men with feminist knowledge, and mobilises them for ongoing advocacy and community action.".

He urged all governments to incorporate male involvement in national and state-level GBV prevention policies and invited private sector stakeholders and donors to join the campaign.

How the initiaive works, center explains

Dr. Igbuzor added that the MFN initiative demonstrates how education and technology can drive social transformation.

“We are demonstrating that men can be partners, not perpetrators, in building a just society.

“Technology can be a tool for liberation, not oppression; and education can dismantle the very structures that perpetuate violence and discrimination," he said.

He concluded with a call to action:



“Let this launch ignite a new wave of enlightenment across homes, institutions, and communities. Let every man who logs on to mfn.centrelsd.org find not just information, but inspiration—to act, to lead, and to champion equality.”

Women leaders commend initiative

In her remarks, Dr. Margaret Fagboyo, Director of Development at Centre, praised the initiative as a major step towards sustainable gender justice.

“Over the years, the fight against gender-based violence has been driven largely by women and women’s organisations. But true and lasting change can only happen when men are not passive observers but active allies,” she said.

Dr. Fagboyo described the event as “a remarkable step in building a more inclusive and equitable society where men and women stand side by side in the pursuit of equality and the prevention of violence in all its forms.”

