The FAME Foundation has highlighted a disturbing rise in femicide cases in Nigeria, describing it as a "pandemic" that urgently needs addressing

The foundation cited alarming statistics, noting that Nigeria recorded 27,698 cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the past three years

The organization is calling for a united effort from the government, civil society, and communities to combat femicide

FCT, Abuja - The FAME Foundation, a prominent Civil Society Organization (CSO), has raised urgent concerns over the alarming rise in femicide cases across Nigeria.

The foundation, led by Executive Director Aderonke Atoyebi, highlighted the growing "pandemic" of violence against women during a press conference in Abuja on Monday, September 23, calling for immediate and coordinated action to address the issue.

Foundation speaks on increasing cases of femicide in Nigeria Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

FAME foundation: Why femicide remains a human rights violation

Atoyebi underscored the gravity of femicide as a violation of human rights, referencing global statistics provided by the United Nations.

She stated:

"Globally, femicide is seen as a violation of human rights, with the United Nations reporting that over 89,000 women and girls were killed in 2022 and 2023."

Atoyebi noted that many of these deaths are underreported, particularly in Nigeria, where societal stigma and fear often prevent families from speaking out.

She revealed that in 2022 alone, at least 401 women in Nigeria lost their lives due to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

Fame Foundation: SGBV cases on the rise

The FAME Foundation also cited troubling statistics from the federal government, which reported that Nigeria recorded 27,698 SGBV cases over the last three years.

Atoyebi described the situation as critical, with the imbalance of power between men and women being a significant driver of this violence.

She explained:

"The imbalance of power between men and women fuels this violence, with men feeling entitled to control women, even if it means taking their lives."

Fame Foundation seeks collective effort to combat femicide

In a powerful call to action, Atoyebi urged all sectors of society to unite against femicide.

Atoyebi said:

"We urge the government, civil society organizations, parents, religious bodies, traditional and community leaders, and all citizens of Nigeria to unite in the fight against femicide."

Atoyebi called on the government to strengthen and enforce laws addressing femicide and encouraged media organizations to raise awareness and challenge harmful social norms.

She also stressed the importance of community vigilance, victim support, and holding perpetrators accountable.

Atoyebi added:

"Men, in particular, should become allies in promoting gender equality and preventing gender-based violence."

Kidnapped FUNAAB student Christiana Idowu reportedly murdered

In another development, Legit.ng Christiana Idowu, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has been reportedly murdered.

The young student, who was kidnapped along the Ikorodu-Yaba Road in August, was found dead after a harrowing ordeal.

The suspect, now in custody, confessed to the crime, revealing that he killed and buried Christiana in their house. This confession came after a concerted effort by security agencies led to his arrest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng