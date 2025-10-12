Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bauchi state - A police operative, Constable Ukasha Muhammed, has been killed during a clash between soldiers and operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Bauchi State.

The tragic incident occurred on October 10, 2025, in the Bayan Gari area of Bauchi metropolis.

Soldiers, police operatives clash claims life in Bauchi state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The state police spokesperson, SP Ahmed Wakil, said a serious altercation involving a patrol team led by Inspector Hussaini Samaila broke out during a routine operation.

As reported by The Punch, Wakil made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, October 9, 2025.

Wakil said the police arrested a Private Usman Mubarak (23NA/84/5346), a soldier attached to the Joint Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, in Jos, Plateau State.

“The patrol team encountered an assault on one of its members, Constable Ukasha Muhammed (F/No 533164), by two individuals in front of Padimo Hotel. The remaining members of the team responded swiftly, resulting in the apprehension of one suspect while the other escaped.”

According to Wakil, the situation escalated when two other soldiers partially dressed in military uniforms — Private Yakubu Yahuza (23NA/85/10185) and Private Godspower Gabriel (23NA/84/5654) — arrived at the scene armed.

“They approached the team and fatally shot Constable Ukasha Muhammed in the left chest before fleeing the vicinity.”

The police spokesperson said the injured officer was immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Wakil added that the remains of the police officer have since been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

He further stated that:

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has constituted a team of seasoned h@micide detectives to conduct a professional, diligent, and timely investigation aimed at ensuring that justice is served.”

Soldiers, police clash in Ebonyi

Recall that a clash between some policemen on duty and a military man resulted in the death of a passerby who was hit by a discharged bullet in Ebonyi state on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened at the Ugwuachara axis of the town following a squabble between policemen on a ‘stop and search’ duty and a military man on a bike.

The Ebonyi state commissioner for police, Adaku Uche-Anya, confirmed the unfortunate development.

3 soldiers, 4 policemen feared killed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that seven people who are construction workers including three soldiers and four policemen were killed in a fresh attack in Zamfara state.

The unfortunate incident and attack happened on Thursday at Yandoton-Tsafe, Tsafe local government area of the state.

The state police commissioner, Mohammed Dalijan has confirmed the deadly attack on the Funtua-Gusau Highway and shared further details.

