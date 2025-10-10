FCT Police confirm that the gang behind ARISE News anchor Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s killing sourced arms from Niger Republic

Twelve suspects, all from Kaduna and Katsina States, have been arrested for the deadly Katampe robbery

Investigations reveal the suspects were behind multiple armed robbery attacks across Abuja and neighboring states

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has announced the arrest of 12 suspects connected to the murder of ARISE News anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, during a robbery incident in Abuja.

Investigations revealed that the gang obtained their weapons from a supplier based in the Niger Republic.

FCT Police uncover Niger Republic arms route

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed this in a statement on Friday. She said the syndicate behind the deadly September 29 attack at Unique Apartments, Katampe Extension, was tracked and apprehended after a series of coordinated intelligence operations across the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, and Kaduna States.

According to Adeh, the suspects confessed to acquiring a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun, and a pistol from an arms dealer who operates across the Nigeria–Niger border.

“All the suspects are from Kaduna and Katsina States and have confessed to obtaining their weapons from a yet-to-be-identified supplier in the Niger Republic,” she stated.

12 suspects linked to ARISE anchor murder

The arrested suspects were identified as Shamsudeen Hassan, Hassan Isah (22), Abubakar Alkamu (27), Sani Sirajo (20), Mashkur Jamilu (28), Suleiman Badamasi (21), Abdulsalam Saleh, Zaharadeen Muhammad (23), Musa Adamu (30), Sumayya Mohammed (27), Isah Abdulrahman (25), and Musa Umar (31).

The gang was also responsible for a string of other robberies within the FCT, including attacks in Katampe 1, a hotel in Apo, and another in Zuba.

“They have also confessed to participating in other armed robbery operations at Katampe 1, a hotel in Apo, and another in Zuba, all within the FCT,” Adeh said.

Further findings confirmed that one of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan, fired the fatal shot that killed the security guard, Mr. Danlami, during the Katampe operation.

“Further investigations confirmed that the fatal shot which claimed the life of the security guard, Mr. Barnabas Danlami, was fired by one of the suspects, Shamsudeen Hassan,” Adeh added.

She explained that following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, constituted a Special Investigation Team led by DCP Aliyu Abubakar and assisted by ACP Victor Godfrey.

The team, using digital tracking and intelligence tools, successfully dismantled the syndicate.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant and to report suspicious movements through available emergency numbers.

Nigeria continues to face challenges stemming from the influx of small arms and light weapons from neighboring countries, particularly Niger, Chad, and Cameroon.

The United Nations had in 2016 warned that an estimated 350 million out of 500 million illegal weapons circulating in West Africa were in Nigeria, representing nearly 70 percent of the regional total.

