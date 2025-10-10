Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ogun state - A heavy-duty payloader vehicle crushed a pregnant woman to death and injured four others in Ogun state.

The tragic incident occurred along the Akarigbo Road in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the accident happened at about 9 a.m. opposite a bank located in the area.

As reported by The Punch, an eyewitness, John Olakunle, said the payloader vehicle lost control and swerved to the other side of the road before ramming into a tricycle and a car.

“An accident occurred this morning along the Akarigbo Road in Sagamu LGA. A Payloader lost control and crossed from one lane to the other lane. It rammed into a Camry vehicle and a tricycle.

“One pregnant woman was in the tricycle that was crushed, and she is feared dead at the moment. About three other people sustained serious injuries and were rescued by residents of the area to different hospitals.”

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the payloader collided with the car and the tricycle.

Akinbiyi said the collision led to the death of a pregnant woman and injured four others.

“The payloader thereby caused the presumed death of an adult pregnant woman, severe injuries to other adult males in the tricycle, while the payloader operator had few bruises; the Camry driver sustained a serious degree of injury.”

Truck crushes 5 to death in Ogun

Recall that a Dangote Cement truck reportedly killed five people in the Alapoka axis on the Papalanto-Ilaro Road in Yewa South LGA of Ogun state

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of TRACE, disclosed that the truck's brake failed and rammed into a tricycle conveying the five victims.

The incident happened on the same day that several people were reportedly killed by a fuel tanker that tumbled and later caught fire.

Truck crushes man rushing to prayers to death

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on the ever-busy Nkpolu junction axis of the East-West road in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

A trailer crushed a Muslim faithful rushing for Jumu’ah prayers on Friday afternoon, August 29, 2025.

An eyewitness who simply identified himself as Tunde narrated how the tragic incident occurred.

Source: Legit.ng