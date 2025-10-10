Tragedy as Heavy-Duty Vehicle Crushes Pregnant Woman to Death in Ogun
Ogun state - A heavy-duty payloader vehicle crushed a pregnant woman to death and injured four others in Ogun state.
The tragic incident occurred along the Akarigbo Road in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.
It was gathered that the accident happened at about 9 a.m. opposite a bank located in the area.
As reported by The Punch, an eyewitness, John Olakunle, said the payloader vehicle lost control and swerved to the other side of the road before ramming into a tricycle and a car.
“An accident occurred this morning along the Akarigbo Road in Sagamu LGA. A Payloader lost control and crossed from one lane to the other lane. It rammed into a Camry vehicle and a tricycle.
“One pregnant woman was in the tricycle that was crushed, and she is feared dead at the moment. About three other people sustained serious injuries and were rescued by residents of the area to different hospitals.”
The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the payloader collided with the car and the tricycle.
Akinbiyi said the collision led to the death of a pregnant woman and injured four others.
“The payloader thereby caused the presumed death of an adult pregnant woman, severe injuries to other adult males in the tricycle, while the payloader operator had few bruises; the Camry driver sustained a serious degree of injury.”
