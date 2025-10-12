Amaechi urges Nigerians to move beyond rhetoric and take bold action to empower the girl child through education and equal opportunity

Reflecting on his tenure as Rivers Governor, he recalls initiatives that improved girls’ access to quality education and healthcare

He stresses that educating girls is key to national transformation and calls on every girl to believe in her power to lead change

Former Minister of Transportation and ex-Governor of Rivers State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians and policymakers to renew their commitment to empowering the girl child, stressing that the nation’s progress depends on giving girls equal opportunities to learn, lead, and thrive.

Amaechi calls for renewed action beyond rhetoric

International Girl-Child Day: Ameachi Sends Important Message to Nigerians

Source: Twitter

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Sunday, October 12, to mark the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, Amaechi described the day as “deeply personal,” noting that as a father, husband, and leader, he has witnessed the transformational impact of giving girls a fair chance.

“Unfortunately, in many families and communities across Nigeria today, when difficult choices must be made, girls are often the first to be pulled out of school — not because they lack ability or ambition, but because their potential is overlooked,” Amaechi lamented.

He said it was time for Nigerians to move beyond rhetoric and take practical steps to dismantle barriers that keep girls from realising their full potential.

“We must recommit ourselves to building a Nigeria where no girl is left behind, and every girl is empowered to live well, to lead, and to thrive,” he said.

“This requires less rhetoric and more action, action that opens doors, protects dreams, and gives every girl the confidence to lead.”

Highlighting past initiatives in Rivers State

Reflecting on his time as Governor of Rivers State, Amaechi said his administration took deliberate steps to empower girls through education and healthcare.

“We built and equipped model schools, provided free and quality education, and ensured that classrooms were safe, inclusive, and open to every child, especially the girl child,” he said.

He added that his government also improved access to primary healthcare to ensure that no girl’s health challenges would hinder her education or future prospects.

Education as the cornerstone of transformation

International Girl-Child Day: Ameachi Sends Important Message to Nigerians

Source: Getty Images

Amaechi reaffirmed that education remains the strongest tool to lift girls out of poverty and drive social change. He emphasised that an educated girl becomes a “force of transformation” for her family, community, and the nation at large.

“When a girl is educated, safe, and supported, she becomes a force of transformation, not just for herself, but for her family, her community, and our country,” Amaechi stated.

Concluding his message, Amaechi encouraged Nigerian girls to believe in themselves and their power to lead change.

“To every girl reading this, know that you are powerful. Know that you are capable. And know that nothing can stop you from leading the change,” he said.

Obi donates over N100m to devt of girl-child

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a significant move to empower girls and promote their education, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has announced a donation of ₦120 million in honor of the International Day of the Girl Child.

Obi’s commitment was highlighted during his visit to Holy Rosary Secondary School in Nsugbe on October 6th, where he pledged ₦20 million specifically for the school’s educational and health initiatives, Leadership reported.

Source: Legit.ng