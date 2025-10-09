Nigerian leaders including Sanusi, Kukah, and Peterside say the Dangote Refinery must be protected as a national asset, not undermined through disputes

The group warns that continued labour disruptions could discourage industrial investment and derail Nigeria’s economic recovery

They urge critics to build their own refineries or approach the competition commission instead of crippling the economy with protests

A group of prominent Nigerian leaders has cautioned against attempts to undermine the Dangote Refinery, describing it as one of the most significant industrial achievements in the country’s modern history.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday and shared by billionaire Femi Otedola on his social media handles, twelve respected figures, including former Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II, Bishop Hassan Kukah, Atedo Peterside, Osita Chidoka, Opeyemi Adamolekun, and Arunma Oteh; declared that the refinery represents an “audacious step forward” that should be supported, not sabotaged.

Prominent leaders say Dangote Refinery, though a private business, is a national asset that must guarded. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

National leaders rally support for Dangote refinery

The leaders addressed the ongoing tension between the refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), warning that disruptions could send the wrong signal to investors and hurt national progress.

“For decades, Nigerians endured the collapse of government-owned refineries, the waste of trillions of naira in subsidies, and dependence on fuel imports. These failures left citizens exposed to scarcity, inflation, and insecurity. In this context, the Dangote Refinery represents more than a private venture; it is a national symbol of what bold domestic investment can achieve,” the statement read.

They noted that the refinery has already begun to influence the fuel market positively. According to them, petrol prices in some parts of the country have dropped from about ₦1,500 per litre to ₦820, a 55 percent reduction, helping to ease transportation and food costs.

Leaders acknowledge the need to consider workers' welfare. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The signatories maintained that while workers’ rights must be respected, such rights should not be used to paralyze key industries or destabilize national economic recovery.

They affirmed that fair treatment of employees and the protection of productivity can coexist.

“Markets and productivity must be protected. The right to organise cannot become a license to hold the economy hostage. Productive enterprises that lower costs and create jobs must be safeguarded,” they wrote.

They urged the government, organised labour, and private operators to adopt constructive dialogue as a model for resolving industrial disputes, noting that the refinery dispute reflects broader questions about Nigeria’s economic direction.

“This crisis is not about a refinery or any other business. It is about the direction of our economy: whether we will continue in a cycle of scarcity and rent-seeking or build a future anchored on productivity, fairness, and shared prosperity,” they said.

Critics told to build their own refineries

The leaders also dismissed claims of monopoly against Dangote, explaining that anyone with the capacity to build a refinery is free to do so.

They advised that any concerns about competition be taken to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for proper investigation instead of using public disruptions to cripple the economy.

DSS asked to probe PENGASSAN

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a consumer rights group asked the Federal Government and DSS to probe alleged plans by PENGASSAN to disrupt operations at the Dangote Refinery.

The Forum warns that threats to picket the $20 billion plant could trigger fresh fuel scarcity and economic instability across Nigeria.

