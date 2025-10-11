Prince Paul Ikonne, an APC chieftain in Abia state, has accused Governor Alex Otti of using the name of detained IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for political gain

Ikonne questioned the existence of Otti’s alleged ₦54 billion “Smart School” and ₦6 billion “Recreational Centre” projects

The APC chairman praised President Bola Tinubu for supporting state governments financially and urged Abia youths to demand transparency from their leaders

Abuja, FCT - Prince Paul Ikonne, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, has accused Governor Alex Otti of using the name of detained IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for political gain, rather than focusing on governance and accountability.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 11, in Abuja by his chief press secretary, Dr Ujo Justice, Ikonne described Otti’s recent public remarks on Nnamdi Kanu as a “desperate attempt to gain attention.”

Addressing a gathering of Ukwa la Ngwa youths who paid him a courtesy visit, Ikonne said the governor’s comments on sensitive national issues were a deliberate distraction from his alleged underperformance and questionable financial practices.

His words:

“It is unfortunate that rather than giving Abians a transparent account of how public funds are being utilised, Governor Otti has chosen to play politics with the emotions of the people by dragging the name of Nnamdi Kanu into his failing government narrative."

APC chieftain questions Otti's smart school project

The APC stalwart challenged Otti to account for the ₦54 billion “Smart School” project and the ₦6 billion “Recreational Centre,” which he alleged have no physical presence in the state.

He asked:

“If truly these projects exist, why were they not commissioned during the governor’s recent public show of some rehabilitated roads? Why does every report from Abia Government House end up as social media content with no substance on the ground?”

The APC chieftain cited figures from the state’s quarterly performance report, alleging that large sums were written off for projects that “neither exist nor can be traced,” even as Abia continues to receive over ₦30 billion monthly in allocations and internally generated revenue.

Ikonne described Otti’s administration as “a government of repainting and rebranding old structures while claiming new achievements.”

He said Abians “are now wiser” and would no longer be deceived by “aesthetics or photo opportunities.”

Nnamdi Kanu: Otti accused of hypocrisy

On the issue of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ikonne accused the governor of hypocrisy, saying Otti had shown no concern for Kanu’s plight in his two years in office until now.

He said:

“For more than two years, Governor Otti never paid a visit, never made a concrete intervention, and never demonstrated any concern about Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s situation. Now that his government’s credibility is collapsing, he suddenly remembers Kanu. That is hypocrisy at its peak."

Stating that Kanu’s release “will not come from Otti’s political grandstanding,” the APC chieftain commended Hon. Obi Aguoch and Hon. Ichita for their “consistent efforts” toward Kanu’s freedom.

Ikonne urged Abia youths to remain “vigilant, courageous, and firm” in demanding accountability from their leaders, stressing that “no amount of propaganda can substitute for genuine performance.”

APC chieftain praises Tinubu

Meanwhile, Ikonne praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for ensuring consistent financial support to states and for creating frameworks to stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

“It is disappointing that while such resources are available, the Abia government has failed to translate them into real developmental results,” he said.

Otti mentions when Tinubu may release Nnamdi Kanu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Otti assured that Kanu will soon regain his freedom. He disclosed this on Friday, October 3, at the State House, Abuja, shortly after a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

"I can assure you that I am in talks with Mr President. He is positively inclined towards it, and I think that very soon, Nnamdi Kanu will be a free man again," Otti stated.

