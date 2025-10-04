A Dangote Cement truck has reportedly killed five people in the Alapoka axis on the Papalanto-Ilaro Road in Yewa South LGA of Ogun state

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of TRACE, disclosed that the truck's brake failed and rammed into a tricycle conveying the five victims

The incident happened on the same day that several people were reportedly killed by a fuel tanker that tumbled and later caught fire

It was another night of tragedy in Ogun state as a Dangote Cement truck reportedly killed five people at the Alapoka axis on the Papalanto-Ilaro Road in Yewa South local government area of the state.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), disclosed the incident to journalists on Saturday, October 4, saying that the accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 3.

Dangote Truck kills 5 people in Ogun / Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

According to the TRACE spokesperson, the Dangote Cement truck lost its brakes and rammed into a tricycle that was conveying the victims. He then identified the Dangote truck as the one with the number plate GRZ 767 XA, while the tricycle is said to be unregistered.

Fuel tanker explosion in Ogun

This came on the same day that a number of persons reportedly died after a petrol tanker accident happened at midnight along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway in the early hours of Friday, October 3, in Ogun. Akinbiyi said that the fire incident started at about 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

The agency's spokesperson narrated that the petrol-laden 33,000-litre tanker turned upside down as a result of excessive speeding, which led to the spilling of its contents on the highway. Akinbiyi further explained that the effect of the fall led to the fire outbreak, which then affected other vehicles on the road and electric poles.

Ogun student died during a protest

This happened days after a tragic incident happened in the state, as a student reportedly died and property was destroyed during a violent clash at Ilugun High School, Elega, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The incident was said to have started after students protested against an alleged illegal fee collected by teachers. The trouble reportedly began on Friday, September 28. The school management had invited the operatives of the Amotekun Corps in a move to disperse the students protesting against the fee they considered illegal.

Witnesses accounted that the arrival of the Amotekun corps made the students run in different directions so that the local security operatives would not apprehend them. During the process, some of the students were said to have jumped into the river near the school, in which one of them drowned and died.

A witness disclosed that three students were said to have jumped into the river. Two of them were rescued, and the one identified as Babalola drowned. Later, his remains were recovered and buried at the riverbank on Saturday, September 27.

Week of accident in Ogun state / Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

Abiodun announces new Court of Appeal in Ogun

Legit.ng earlier reported that the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government approved the establishment of a new Court of Appeal in Ogun state.

In a statement, Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed where the appellate court would be built in the state.

The excited governor celebrated the move in a social media post, as several Nigerians also welcomed the development.

Source: Legit.ng