Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang praised First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her consistent love and support toward the people of the state

Mutfwang said Mrs Tinubu had twice extended her “motherly wings” over Plateau, consoling and encouraging leaders working to restore peace

The governor humorously revealed that before APC Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda declared himself the “First Son” of President Tinubu, he had already applied to have Mrs Tinubu as his mother

Plateau state governor, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed deep admiration for Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whom he fondly described as a “motherly figure” to the people of the state.

Speaking during the funeral service of Nana Lydia Yilwatda, mother of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, held at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters, Jos, over the weekend, Governor Mutfwang commended the First Lady’s compassion and unwavering support for Plateau citizens.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State shows interest in joining the Tinubu family as a son. Photo credit: @DOPA_PLSG/@SenRemiTinubu

Source: Twitter

Mutfwang: ‘She has extended her motherly wings over us’

The governor lauded Mrs Tinubu for her consistent show of care towards the state, saying her visits and interventions had brought encouragement to both leaders and citizens.

“The Mother of the Nation, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has twice extended her motherly wings of love over us , both to console and to encourage us as leaders striving to restore peace on the Plateau,” Mutfwang said.

He added that her actions align perfectly with Plateau’s long-standing identity as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

Mutfwang speaks on applying to become Tinubu's son

Governor Mutfwang, in a light-hearted tone, recalled his admiration for the First Lady long before Professor Nentawe Yilwatda declared himself the “First Son” of President Bola Tinubu.

“Before my younger brother, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, publicly offered himself as the First Son of President Tinubu, I had already applied to have her as my mother,” he said.

Reiterating his affection, the governor added,

Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau state, expresses his intention to become a son of the Tinubu family. Photo credit: @SenRemiTinubu

Source: Facebook

“And so, let me repeat it with all humility and pride: she is my mother. Our mother’s visits to Plateau state have endeared her to our people.”

First Lady’s visits leave lasting impression

The Plateau governor noted that Senator Tinubu’s engagements in the state including her outreach to women, children, and the vulnerable, have significantly strengthened the relationship between the First Family and Plateau residents.

He described her as “a mother to the nation and a beacon of compassion whose influence transcends politics and party lines.”

Tinubu speaks on Islam, Christianity

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the funeral of Mama Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, became a political gathering on Saturday in Jos, Plateau state.

The service, held at the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) headquarters, drew crowds from both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with party loyalists marching, singing, and waving banners. Women’s groups, youth groups, and the Boys’ Brigade added to the spectacle, turning the solemn ceremony into a show of political unity.

Addressing mourners, President Bola Tinubu used the occasion to speak on his beliefs about Islam, Christianity, and religious freedom.

Source: Legit.ng