Breaking: Powerful Southwest Leader Declares to Battle Adeleke in 2026 Osun Gov Election
- Senator Iyiola Omisore, APC chieftain and former Osun deputy governor, declared his bid for the 2026 governorship election
- He announced that his formal declaration, themed “Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams,” will hold on 7 October 2025 in Osogbo
- Omisore, a former senator and ex-PDP governorship candidate, pledged to restore hope, strengthen governance, and deliver a brighter future for Osun
Osun state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has formally announced his intention to contest the 2026 governorship election in Osun state under the party’s platform.
Omisore disclosed that the formal declaration would take place on Tuesday, 7th October 2025, at the Osun APC Secretariat in Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo.
The former deputy governor and ex-senator, revealed this in a statement posted on his official X handle on Saturday, October 4.
Osun 2026: Theme of declaration unveiled
The announcement, whose tagline reads "Fix the Broken, Restore Our Dreams," occurs on Tuesday, October 7, at 10 a.m.
"My dear Osun State citizens, after very careful deliberations and far-reaching consultations, I have made up my mind to publicly declare my intention to vie for the seat of Osun State Governorship in 2026 under the umbrella of our great promise-keeping party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)," Omisore announced.
Omisore: Hope and governance at the centre
The APC candidate also added that his campaign would be focused on restoring hope, improving governance, and creating a better future for the state.
"This is not my task, but a usual one. I request you respectfully to accompany me on this courageous journey to the Osun Rescue Mission 2026," he announced.
Omisore as a seasoned politician
Omisore is expected to be among the frontline aspirants vying for the APC ticket in the state.
He has a long history in Osun politics, having served as deputy governor from 1999 to 2003 under the Alliance for Democracy.
He later represented Osun East in the Senate between 2003 and 2011, where he chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Previous contests and party switches
In 2014, Omisore contested the Osun governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to then-incumbent governor Rauf Aregbesola. He later ran again in 2018 under the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
In 2021, Omisore officially joined the APC and, just over a year later, emerged as the party’s National Secretary during its national convention in Abuja after his main opponent stepped down.
Osun 2026: Christians speak on next gov
Previously, Legit.ng reported that religious dynamics have been introduced into political aspirations in Osun, with the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) demanding that the next Governor of the state be a Christian.
In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, a member of the Directorate of Politics and Good Governance (DPG) of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Seun Adeoye, said he also aligned with the position expressed by the Osun state DPG’s director, Reverend Isaac Alamu and the secretary, Rev. Walter Aworanti, that there are more Christians in the state than Muslims.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944