A robbery in Abuja’s Katampe area has left two people dead, including ARISE News presenter Somtochukwu Maduagwu

The Federal Capital Territory Police confirmed the deaths and launched a full investigation into the attack

The incident has sparked national outrage and renewed calls for improved security across Nigeria

A security guard was confirmed dead following a violent robbery in the Katampe area of Abuja on Monday, September 29, in an incident that also claimed the life of ARISE News Channel presenter, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command verified the deaths on Tuesday, stating that both victims were killed during the attack on the residential estate.

Police spokesperson Josephine Adeh described the incident as “a cruel and senseless act that has no place in a sane society,” and noted that the Commissioner of Police had ordered a discreet and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

In a telephone conversation with a correspondent, Adeh confirmed, “Two people died in the incident. The ARISE TV anchor and the security guard.”

Details of cause of death remain unclear

The management of ARISE News Channel announced Maduagwu’s death in a statement on Monday, September 29 reporting that armed robbers had attacked her residence.

While the exact details of her death remain unclear, unverified reports suggested she may have jumped in panic and fatally hit the concrete floor.

Colleagues at ARISE News, including Ojy Okpe and Reuben Abati, described her death as “preventable.”

Okpe alleged that Maduagwu jumped from her home after learning that 14 armed robbers had invaded the building. She claimed the journalist survived the fall but later died after allegedly being rejected by hospital staff.

National figures mourn victims of Katampe robbery

The deaths have sparked widespread grief and condemnation, with dignitaries such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and the governors of Lagos and Niger states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Umar Bago, expressing sadness over the incident.

The killing of the estate guard has also drawn attention to the vulnerability of security personnel in residential areas, many of whom face daily risks with limited protection and support.

Journalists targeted in Abuja

This latest incident adds to a troubling trend of journalists being targeted by armed robbers in the Federal Capital Territory.

On 14 June 2024, Azubuko Nwakama of Liberty Radio was attacked and robbed at Panteka Market in Mpape. After more than a year of investigation, police announced the arrest of three suspects in August 2025.

In January 2019, Chris Edoga, a journalist with Radio Nigeria, Abuja, was fatally stabbed during a robbery at his home in Gwagwalada. Despite being rushed to hospital by good Samaritans, Edoga died the following day.

Renewed calls for security reform in Nigeria

The killing of the estate guard and Somtochukwu Maduagwu has reignited calls for improved security measures across Nigeria.

Civil society groups, media organisations, and concerned citizens have urged authorities to prioritise the safety of estate workers and residents, particularly in urban centres like Abuja, where violent crimes continue to pose a serious threat.

How Arise News TV anchor died

According to her colleagues, Maduagwu was taken to Maitama General Hospital after an incident involving armed robbers who reportedly stormed her residential area in large numbers.

Speaking, Ojy Okpe alleged that the hospital refused to treat her due to a lack of identification.

