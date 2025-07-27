Nigeria staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 at the Stade Olympique in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26

Popular Nigerian social media personality, Reno Omokri, congratulated the Super Falcons for their feat

Omokri went further and played the politics card, lambasting Peter Obi, an opposition leader and presidential hopeful

Casablanca, Morocco - A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, on Sunday, July 27, said Peter Obi's attendance at the final of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) would have caused a distraction to the Super Falcons.

Legit.ng reported how the Nigerian women's national football team made a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the WAFCON final on Saturday night, July 26. The last time Nigeria won the WAFCON title was in 2018.

In front of a partisan crowd at the Olympic Stadium, Morocco raced into a two-goal lead in the first half—Sanaa Msoudy doubling the advantage 10 minutes after inspirational captain Ghizlaine Chebbak had opened the scoring.

But Nigeria roared back in the second half. Esther Okoronkwo pulled one back from the penalty spot after an Atlas Lioness handball, then turned provider with a perfectly weighted pass for Folashade Ijamilusi to make it 2–2.

Substitute Jennifer Echegini completed the comeback two minutes from time, firing in a half-volley from Okoronkwo’s superb free-kick to silence the home crowd and break Moroccan hearts.

Omokri reacts as Nigeria defeats Morocco

Reacting, Omokri, a staunch critic of Obi and supporter of President Bola Tinubu, recalled that Nigeria's attempt to reach the 2026 FIFA world cup faded after a disappointing 1-1 home draw against Zimbabwe in March. The diaspora-based social media personality pinned the blame on Obi's presence at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Thank God Peter Obi did not attend the WAFCON final. That is how he would have distracted the Super Falcons, like he did to the Super Eagles during the World Cup qualifying match at Uyo, where they suffered an embarrassing 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe on home ground.

"A man who could not build a World Class stadium capable of hosting a FIFA match in Anambra for eight years wanting to go to a stadium built by Godswill Akpabio when he was a Governor. If he really loved sports, why did he not show it when he was Governor? Why the SUDDEN love for football?

"A fellow who could not build even a nursery school in his two terms as Governor is now advising the Federal Government about Dentistry students at various universities. What a contradiction!"

WAFCON: Omokri pays tribute to Tinubu

In another post, Omokri thanked President Tinubu, "whose messages of support and encouragement boosted the team's morale and helped them up their game."

He tweeted:

"A big congratulations to the Super Falcons for winning the 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, a few hours ago and for bringing glory to Nigeria.

"This win, coming from a 2-0 first half in favour of Morocco, which had the home advantage, lifts the national mood and projects the indomitable winning spirit of the Nigerian people that the world first saw during the Miracle of Dammam at the 1989 FIFA World Youth Championship.

"My family, supporters, and friends are overjoyed at this feat, which, coming soon after the rebasing of our economy, proves once again that Nigeria is the Giant of Africa.

"Much thanks to President Bola Tinubu, whose messages of support and encouragement boosted the team's morale and helped them up their game. A grateful nation further appreciates the Commander-in-Chief for calling them after their groundbreaking victory.

"And as we won in football, so shall we win in our economy, politics, fight against terror, and every sphere of our national life.

"May God bless President Bola Tinubu. May God bless the Super Falcons. And may God bless Nigeria."

Rumours of Oshoala’s retirement swirl

Earlier, Legit.ng noted claims alleging that Super Falcons' Oshoala announced her retirement from the national team.

The experienced former Barcelona star was said to have decided to hang up her boots amid Nigeria's quest for WAFCON glory.

