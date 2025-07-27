Nigeria staged a dramatic 3-2 comeback to win their 10th Women Africa Cup of Nations title over Morocco

Ashleigh Plumptre delivered a top performance, helping keep Morocco at bay in the final minutes

Plumptre’s mother's lookalike was seen crying with joy in the stands, celebrating Nigeria's 10th WAFCON title

In a thrilling finale to the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Nigeria’s Super Falcons pulled off a remarkable 3-2 comeback victory against hosts Morocco to win their record-extending 10th continental title.

Among the thousands of spectators in the stadium, a woman who looked like Ashleigh Plumptre’s mother watched with pride and emotion, and was seen in tears after the final whistle.

The Super Falcons jubilate after winning their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. Photo credit: Nenye Chelsea

Source: Twitter

A historic comeback for the Super Falcons

Down 2-0 at half-time and facing a loud and expectant Moroccan crowd, the Super Falcons staged a second-half comeback that showcased their championship pedigree, CAF Online reports.

Morocco took the lead early with a well-taken goal by Ghizlane Chebbak in the 12th minute, followed by a clinical finish from Sanaâ Mssoudy in the 24th minute.

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre was one of the standout players at the WAFCON for Nigeria. Photo credit: Justina Aniefiok

Source: Twitter

At that point, it looked like the Atlas Lionesses were destined for their first-ever WAFCON crown.

But Nigeria’s head coach, Justin Madugu, rallied his players at the break, and the Super Falcons responded with heart and hunger.

A handball by Nouhaila Benzina in the box handed Nigeria a lifeline, and Esther Okoronkwo calmly converted the penalty to pull one back.

The equaliser came in the 71st minute, courtesy of Folashade Ijamilusi, who finished off a perfectly timed pass from Okoronkwo.

And with the clock ticking down, it was Joe Echegini who sealed the win in the 88th minute, sparking wild celebrations across Nigeria.

Plumptre shines on the big stage

Throughout the intense 90 minutes, Ashleigh Plumptre was rock-solid on the left side of Nigeria’s defence, repelling wave after wave of Moroccan attacks, Sports247 reports.

The former Leicester City defender demonstrated calm under pressure, smart positioning, and great timing, helping keep the Falcons’ shape intact even during Morocco’s late-game push.

Plumptre, who made her Super Falcons debut in 2022 against Ivory Coast, has grown into one of Nigeria’s most consistent performers on the international stage.

Having narrowly missed out on WAFCON glory in 2022, ironically, after a semifinal defeat to Morocco, this win marked a full-circle moment for the 26-year-old.

Plumptre’s mum overcome with emotion

As the final whistle echoed through the stadium, a heartwarming scene unfolded in the stands.

Cameras captured Plumptre’s mother's lookalike breaking down in tears, overwhelmed with emotion after witnessing Nigeria reclaim the WAFCON title.

For the Plumptre, it was more than just a football win. It was the reward of years of sacrifice, dual-national identity, and unwavering support.

The emotional moment quickly spread across social media, with fans praising Ashleigh’s performance.

Oshoala throw jibes at Morocco

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala expressed joy over Nigeria's win against Atlas Lionesses in the WAFCON final.

In a post on X, the six-time CAF Women's Player of the Year stated that the Morocco players and fans never expected Nigeria to stage a dramatic comeback with less than 30 minutes remaining in the game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng