Asisat Oshoala remains crucial to the Super Falcons’ campaign for a 10th title at the ongoing 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Reports of the striker's imminent retirement have gone viral on the internet ahead of their semi-final against South Africa

Oshoala's leadership remains vital as Nigeria takes on the unbeaten defending champions

There are reports claiming that Bay FC star Asisat Oshoala announced her retirement ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa.

The former Barcelona star, who debuted for the Super Falcons in 2013, was said to have shared a post about a possible retirement from international football after the WAFCON.

Checks on all her social media accounts show that no such statement exists, and the former Barcelona Femeni star has not addressed the rumours.

Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria walks out for the warm-up prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match against England. Photo by Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Soccernet reports that a fabricated Facebook post alleged that she would “bow out” at 30 after six CAF African Women’s Player of the Year awards.

This comes barely 48 hours before the crucial clash with defending champions Banyana Banyana.

Also, the Nigeria Football Federation and Super Falcons head coach Justin Madugu have not commented on the rumours, which may stem from misinformation or fabrication.

Oshoala remains integral to Nigeria’s WAFCON campaign, despite scoring only once in the tournament, a clinical strike four minutes into the opening group match against Tunisia.

She has rotated out of the starting XI as she was not part of the team that walloped Zambia 5-0 in the quarter-final.

Meanwhile, the team will rely heavily on Oshoala's experience as they take on an unbeaten South Africa, which defeated Nigeria in the 2022 group stage.

Both teams clash in a highly-anticipated semifinal on Tuesday afternoon, July 22.

Should Oshoala confirm her retirement post-tournament, it would mark the end of an era, per AIT.

With five WAFCON titles, over 30 international goals, many rank her as one ot the greatest female footballers to emerge from Africa.

Super Falcons train in old jerseys

Meanwhile, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, has explained why the women's senior national team trained with their old kits.

Super Falcons celebrate after their 2-0 victory over Cameroon's Indomitable Lioness in an international friendly match in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, on June 3, 2025. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi.

Source: Getty Images

Veteran football journalist Osasu Obayiuwana reported that NFF president Ibrahim Gusau disclosed that Nigeria’s new training kit is delayed at the Moroccan Customs Service.

Gusau noted that Nike sent the kits before the 2024 WAFCON began, and a courier agency contacted the Federation after attempts to retrieve them. The Super Falcons are still awaiting the kits ahead of their semifinal clash with South Africa.

Oshoala pays tributes to Peter Rufai

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oshoala paid a touching tribute to legendary goalkeeper Peter Rufai during the ongoing WAFCON.

Super Falcons players paid tribute to 1994 AFCON winner Peter Rufai by wearing black armbands during their 3-0 win over Tunisia on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Despite her single season at Liverpool, the three-time WAFCON champion chose a wristband to honour Rufai rather than Diogo Jota.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng