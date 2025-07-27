Rinsola Babajide recreated Lionel Messi’s iconic World Cup trophy photo after Nigeria's 10th WAFCON win

Nigeria staged a remarkable comeback to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 in a thrilling final in Rabat on Saturday night

Babajide’s celebration has since gone viral, winning hearts across Nigeria and beyond

The Super Falcons delivered one of the most memorable comebacks in Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) history, defeating host nation Morocco 3-2 to clinch their 10th WAFCON title on Saturday night at the Stade Olympique in Rabat.

After going down 2-0 in the first half to goals from Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaâ Mssoudy, the Nigerian team found themselves on the ropes.

Nigeria's Super Falcons have been crowned WAFCON champions for the 10th time after defeating Morocco 3-2 in the final. Photo credit: @NGSuperFalcons

With a vocal Moroccan crowd behind the home side, many thought the Super Falcons were done, but head coach Justin Madugu’s half-time team talk lit a fire under the Nigerian ladies.

The second half saw a complete turnaround, starting with a penalty converted by Esther Okoronkwo after a VAR review caught a Moroccan handball, Aljazeera reports.

From there, it was all Nigeria. In the 71st minute, Folashade Ijamilusi equalised, finishing off a slick pass from Okoronkwo.

And just when extra time seemed inevitable, Joe Echegini buried the winner in the 88th minute, sealing an unforgettable 3-2 victory and reaffirming Nigeria's dominance in African women’s football.

Rinsola Babajide recreates iconic Messi photo

While the victory celebrations were emotional and electric across the Nigerian camp, one particular moment stood out, Rinsola Babajide’s Messi-inspired trophy photo.

The former Liverpool forward, who now plays for AS Roma, went viral after she was pictured recreating Lionel Messi’s iconic image of sleeping next to the World Cup trophy, taken after Argentina’s 2022 triumph in Qatar.

Babajide lay beside the WAFCON trophy with a contented smile, mirroring Messi’s famous pose that melted hearts worldwide. Her photo quickly spread across social media, with fans praising her creativity and passion.

Rinsola Babajide has been one of Nigeria's standout players at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Photo credit: Rinsola Babajide

Having scored and assisted earlier in the tournament during Nigeria’s 3-0 group-stage win over Tunisia, Babajide made an impressive debut at WAFCON, proving her worth not just on the pitch but in the hearts of supporters as well.

Nigeria’s reign continues, the world takes notice

With this win, Nigeria has now lifted the WAFCON title a record 10 times, further establishing the Super Falcons as queens of African football, CAF Online reports.

This victory is not only a testament to the team's resilience but also to the depth of talent within the Super Falcons squad, from veterans like Chiamaka Nnadozie to rising stars like Rinsola Babajide.

The comeback in Rabat, and the scenes that followed, will live long in memory. And Babajide’s viral Messi-style tribute served as the perfect symbol of a team not only achieving greatness but celebrating it with style and spirit that captured the world’s attention.

How much Super Falcons will earn

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that according to CAF, the prize money for the 13th edition of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations was $3,475,000, a 45% increase from the previous edition.

Winners Nigeria will receive $1 million (₦1.5 billion), while the runner-up, the Atlas Lionesses, will receive $500,000. The Black Queens of Ghana, which defeated South Africa in the third-place match, earned $350,000, while Banyana Banyana earned $300,000.

