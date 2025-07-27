Nigeria staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 at the Stade Olympique in Rabat on Saturday night, July 26

Nigeria, a nation brimming with athletic talent, has long been a powerhouse in African sports

Casablanca, Morocco - Nigerian athletes and sporting teams have excelled in various contests since May 29, 2023, when Bola Tinubu assumed office as the country's president.

If there is one thing that has brought so much joy and global relevance to Nigeria in its 60 years of independence, it is the exceptional performances of its athletes.

As the country celebrates its record-extending 10th continental title after it saw off the challenge of hosts Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), Legit.ng reels out 3 of the country’s recent major sporting achievements.

Nigeria's sporting achievements under Tinubu

1) Osimhen and Oshoala's successes

In December 2023, Nigeria's Victor Osimhen was crowned the 2023 African Footballer of the Year at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) awards ceremony in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The striker beat Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi to the prestigious award - the first time a Nigerian has picked up the title since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

Nigeria enjoyed double success with Asisat Oshoala retaining the women's award - the sixth time the Super Falcons star has won the accolade.

Following the achievements, President Tinubu congratulated both football stars.

2) Ademola Lookman's Africa Player of the Year gong

In December 2024, Ademola Lookman was named the CAF African Footballer of the Year at an awards ceremony in Marrakech, after a stellar 2023-2024 season with Atalanta and the Nigeria national team.

Lookman succeeded compatriot Osimhen as the winner of the prestigious award, which was first handed out officially by CAF in 1992.

President Tinubu reacted to the feat and joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the athlete, describing him as a worthy ambassador for showcasing his talent and bringing honour to the country on the continental stage.

Lookman, 27, is the current holder of the Africa Player of the Year prize.

3) Super Falcons' 10th WAFCON title

Nigeria produced a champion’s performance, rallying from two goals down to beat Morocco 3-2 in Rabat and clinch a record-extending 10th WAFCON title on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Legit.ng reported how the Nigerian women's national football team made a remarkable comeback to defeat hosts Morocco in the WAFCON final. The last time Nigeria won the WAFCON was in 2018.

In front of a partisan crowd at the Olympic Stadium, Morocco raced into a two-goal lead in the first half—Sanaa Msoudy doubling the advantage 10 minutes after inspirational captain Ghizlaine Chebbak had opened the scoring.

But Nigeria roared back in the second half. Esther Okoronkwo pulled one back from the penalty spot after an Atlas Lioness handball, then turned provider with a perfectly weighted pass for Folashade Ijamilusi to make it 2–2.

Substitute Jennifer Echegini completed the comeback two minutes from time, firing in a half-volley from Okoronkwo’s superb free-kick to silence the home crowd and break Moroccan hearts.

In his reaction, President Tinubu congratulated the Super Falcons on the feat.

President Tinubu, who approved full payment of allowances and bonuses for the Super Falcons, was quoted by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, as saying:

"The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit.”

